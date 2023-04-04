One sentence for every NCAA Tournament game

First Four

Texas A&M Corpus-Christi’s dominant offensive rebounding allowed the Islanders to get past SEMO despite shooting 4-for-18 from deep.

Mississippi State’s season ended exactly as it should’ve, on a missed wide-open three at the horn against Pitt.

FDU’s shooting and pace proved too much for Texas Southern, winning wire-to-wire.

Arizona State started hot and stayed hot, barely missing at all en route to a dominant win over Nevada.

First Round

Kevin Willard’s adjustments helped Maryland deal with West Virginia’s ball pressure, allowing the Terrapins to win a physical battle.

JP Pegues’ game-winning shot for Furman provided an iconic NCAA Tournament moment, and an unfitting end to Kihei Clark’s college career.

JP Pegues buries the game winning three and No. 13 Furman STUNS No. 4 Virginia in a wild finish!pic.twitter.com/qfa47qBUJ7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

Kobe Brown and Missouri proved too strong and athletic for a pace-and-space Utah State team.

Despite an early challenge from Howard, Kansas pulled away with all five starters scoring in double figures.

Alabama scored 96 points against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, but none were scored by Brandon Miller.

Charleston shot itself out against San Diego State, not making the most of its possessions against a team that makes you fight.

Princeton held Arizona to just eight points in the last 11 minutes, fighting tooth and nail for every inch as the Tigers pulled off the incredible upset.

Arkansas forced 17 Illinois turnovers, and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds to win the game comfortably.

Auburn and Iowa’s scripts flipped, with the Hawkeyes being the ones unable to hit shots for most of the game and Auburn draining eight threes.

Oral Roberts bowed out with a whimper, getting physically manhandled by Duke in a wire-to-wire thrashing.

Sir’Jabari Rice hit seven threes off the bench, part of a dominant win for Texas over Colgate.

Boo Buie’s composure helped lead Northwestern past a feisty Boise State team.

Tennessee almost blew an 18-point second-half lead but ended up getting the job done to knock out Louisiana.

Tyger Campbell distributed 10 of UCLA’s 24 assists in a 33-point victory over UNC Asheville.

Houston survived a rough first half against Northern Kentucky to avoid an embarrassing early exit.

Andrew Funk did his best Jimmer Fredette impression, draining eight threes en route to a dominant Penn State win over Texas A&M.

Michigan State’s second-half run and Boogie Ellis’ struggles pushed the Spartans past USC.

A few controversial calls and no-calls became the story of the game as Xavier came back to defeat Kennesaw State.

Baylor held UCSB to just 20 points in the entire second half, a strong showing of defense from a team that struggled in that department all year.

Ace Baldwin’s injury stunted any attempt at a VCU comeback against Saint Mary’s.

Five different Golden Eagles scored in double figures, and none were Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, as Marquette pulled away from Vermont.

Pitt held Iowa State without a field goal for the first 10 minutes of the game on its way to a comfortable 18-point win.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had an absolute field day against NC State’s big men, scoring 31 points on just 14 field goal attempts, leading Creighton past the Wolf Pack.

After one of the most exhilarating back-and-forth first halves of basketball that anybody has played all year, UConn throttled Iona in the second half to win by 24.

Successfully daring Purdue’s guards to beat them from the outside, Fairleigh Dickinson pulled off just the second 16-over-1 upset in NCAA Tournament history.

Oscar Tshiebwe nearly outrebounded the entire Providence team himself as the Wildcats proved too strong for the Friars.

Between the last six minutes of the first half, and the first 10 minutes of the second half, Gonzaga outscored Grand Canyon 43-14, paving the way for a double-digit victory.

Painful late-game execution and poor shot-making sent Drake home, despite leading Miami by 8 with under five minutes to play.

Florida Atlantic may have gotten lucky, with the officials granting them a controversial held ball, which led to Nick Boyd’s game-winning shot.

Jump ball (possession FAU) or did Memphis get the timeout off (possession Memphis) ? pic.twitter.com/TRLNjg3jIQ — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 2, 2023

Kansas State shot 70% from inside the arc, thanks in large part to Markquis Nowell’s incredible vision, in their victory over Montana State.

TCU went on two separate 13-2 runs in the second half in order to win a thriller over Arizona State.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 24 points, had 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and swatted five shots to power Indiana past Kent State.

Second Round

San Diego State physically annihilated Furman by dominating the glass and the paint on its way to a 23-point win.

Olivier Nkamhoua played the game of his life to give Tennessee the offensive lift it needed to get past Duke.

Arkansas fought off foul trouble to upend top-seeded Kansas in an emotional game.

Missouri tried to out-athlete Princeton but wasn’t prepared for how composed and poised the Ivy League Champs would be on the ball.

Plenty to be proud of for the No. 15 seed pic.twitter.com/l3OB2BKiE3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2023

Auburn and Houston played a foul fest of a second half, and the Tigers simply could not make free throws, leading to a Cougar victory.

Dylan Disu’s career definition performance helped Texas stave off a late Penn State surge.

Tyger Campbell’s ability to control the game and sink free throws helped UCLA past Northwestern.

Alabama outclassed Maryland in every aspect of basketball after a slow start, winning despite a poor shooting night.

Six different Xavier Musketeers scored in double figures AND had multiple assists in a fast-paced victory over Pitt.

Clutch shots by Nowell and Keyontae Johnson helped Kansas State defeat Kentucky, despite getting mauled on the glass.

Michigan State dominated the interior and forced Marquette out of its element to pull off the upset with one of its best performances of the season.

Adama Sanogo was too much for Saint Mary’s to handle as UConn pulled away from Saint Mary’s with another dominant second half.

Creighton beat Baylor at its own game, outshooting and outpacing the Bears en route to a stellar victory.

Johnell Davis’ 29 points and 12 rebounds willed Florida Atlantic past a feisty FDU team.

Miami’s athleticism, shooting, and rebounding was on display in Albany as the Hurricanes surged past Indiana.

Drew Timme put on a show for Gonzaga, taking advantage of a shorthanded TCU frontcourt to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16.

Sweet 16

With NCAA Tournament record 19 assists in his hometown Markquis Nowell led Kansas State to a thrilling overtime victory over Michigan State.

Arkansas just had no answers for anything that UConn threw at it, which led to a truly dominant Husky triumph.

FAU’s patented second-half run lifted the Owls past Tennessee with Michael Forrest’s clutch triples being the ignition.

Julian Strawther hit a deep buzzer beater to cap off a stunning Gonzaga victory over UCLA as both teams led by double digits in the second half.

JULIAN STRAWTHER FOR THE WIN



GONZAGA IS GOING TO THE ELITE 8 pic.twitter.com/UYWfOMZKeJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2023

Alabama lived by the three all year, and the Tide died by it against San Diego State, who went on a run in the second half to pull off the upset of the top overall seed.

Nijel Pack drilled seven triples to derail Houston’s hype train before it could make it back home for the Final Four.

Creighton played a complete offensive game in order to end Princeton’s Cinderella run.

Texas jumped out early for a wire-to-wire win against Xavier with four players scoring more than 15 points.

Elite Eight

Florida Atlantic’s dream season took the Owls all the way to the Final Four after a stellar final 10 minutes against Kansas State.

UConn took the momentum into the break after Alex Karaban’s three and never looked back, annihilating Gonzaga by nearly 30 points.

A controversial foul call sent Darrion Trammell to the line with just one second left, where he then sent San Diego State to the Final Four by sinking one of two free throws.

"I've been dreaming of this my whole life."



Darrion Trammell was filled with emotion after San Diego State secured its first-ever trip to the Final Four.pic.twitter.com/gdHMdS8vQ5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 26, 2023

While at points it looked like Miami’s defense would finally be its downfall, the Canes were resilient in their comeback victory over Texas.

Final Four

After trailing by 14 points in the second half, San Diego State charged back and defeated Florida Atlantic at the horn with a mid-range jumper by Lamont Butler.

SAN DIEGO STATE WILL PLAY FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/5NWXWvl138 — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) April 2, 2023

Another game, another wire-to-wire win for UConn as the Huskies dominated Miami on the glass and put on an absolute defensive clinic.

National Championship

UConn staved off a second-half rally from San Diego State to clinch title number five in the last 25 years.