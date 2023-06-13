NBA Draft Scouting Report: Jarace Walker

In just one season with Houston, Jarace Walker established himself as one of the best power forward prospects in this year’s draft. He contributed 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 36 contests for the Cougars. A two-time CBS Sports/USBWA National Freshman of the Week honoree, he netted a career-high high 25 points against Cincinnati on Jan. 28.

He came on strong during the postseason. He netted double figures in four of his last five games and pulled down at least eight rebounds in three of those contests.

Prior to the Cougars, he played at IMG Academy. He was ranked as the No. 10 player in the ESPN100 and as the top power forward. The McDonald’s All-American averaged 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a senior.

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 240 pounds

Wingspan: 7 feet, 2 inches

Strengths

Defensive versatility, Ball handling

As a 6-foot-8-inch forward, Walker has the ability to match up with any position in the lineup. He is big enough to bang down low with 7-footers as well as step out on the perimeter and defend guards at the next level. His 7-foot-2-inch wingspan will prove to be an asset when guarding shorter players.

His versatility will also prove to be an asset on the offensive side. As a forward, he has great ball skills, which will prove important as he takes defenders off the dribble. He will use this skill to blow by slower, taller bigs.

I’m a big believer in HS film being complimentary when scouting one-and-done players, especially if they were in certain college systems.



Jarace Walker’s passing/connectivity at IMG was incredible — As good as he was at UH, there’s much more to come.pic.twitter.com/D4SwMGs0KT — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) June 3, 2023

Areas to improve

3-point shooting, Inconsistent scoring

Walker will have to develop a stronger, more consistent jump shot. He converted on just 35% of his 3-point attempts this season (35-for-101). To have success on the offensive end in the NBA, he will have to take more shots from deep and make them at a higher clip.

There were times during his lone season with the Cougars where he struggled to score. He scored two or fewer points four times. He was limited to single digits in half of the 36 games he played this season. He will have to score at more consistent clip in the NBA.

Projected draft range: Lottery pick to mid-first round

As a flexible power forward who can guard any position, Walker has a lot to offer terms. He showed improvement on the offensive end as his freshman year wore on at Houston and will serve in a contributing role almost immediately. With an improved jump shot, he will only add to his value for whichever franchise chooses him.