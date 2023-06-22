NBA Draft Scouting Report: Ben Sheppard

Ben Sheppard’s NBA Draft stock has risen similar to the way his production did over the course of his four-year career at Belmont. Initially considered a second-round selection, he is believed to have a chance to hear his name in the first 30 picks. As a freshman, he averaged 2.9 points in 10.8 minutes. As a senior, he poured in 18.8 points in 34.3 minutes of action.

He demonstrated a strong 3-point shooting ability by knocking down 41.5% of his six attempts per contest in 2023. His 3-point shooting percentage and volume increased every year. He also tallied career-bests with 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

The Atlanta native’s stock really soured following his performance at the NBA Draft Combine. In the two scrimmage games there, he averaged 17.5 points, including 25 points on 8-for-10 shooting in the last game.

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

Wingspan: 6 feet, 7.75 inches

Strengths

Can play both guard positions, 3-point shooting

Sheppard has spent time at both guard positions throughout his career. He grew up primarily playing point guard but spent the last three years at Belmont as the starting shooting guard. As a result, he has tendencies for both positions and distributed 2.9 assists as a senior.

But his shooting has become one of the top aspects of his game. He knocked down 2.5 3-pointers this past season. As the volume of his shooting increased over his four years with the Bruins, so did his efficiency. He shot 41.5% from deep as a senior.

Areas to improve

Narrow frame, free throw shooting

Sheppard has a thin, wiry frame. At just 190 pounds, he is going to have to bulk up to increase his durability in the NBA.

While his shooting is one of his strengths, he is not a great free-throw shooter. He shot a hair below 70% for his college career and shot 68% last season. These numbers are a drawback when considering how much playing time he will see.

Projected draft range: late-first to second round

Sheppard is shaping up to be a 3-and-D player in the NBA. While he initially looked to be a second-round pick, his performance at the Draft Combine helped his stock tremendously, and now it is not out of the question for him to be taken in the first round.