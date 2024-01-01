The Other Top 25: San Francisco makes entrance at 15

As the holidays saw some lulls in the schedule, the top 14 teams in the Other Top 25 remained the same with the biggest movement two spots.
That takes us to No. 15, where the San Francisco Dons joined after receiving votes in each of the last three polls. The last time they were in the top 25 was Nov. 27, when they tied for 17.
USF sits at 11-4 on the season and won its last three games. The Dons have victories over Vanderbilt, Minnesota, DePaul and Purdue Fort Wayne. Its four losses have come to three other members of the Other Top 25 in Boise State, Grand Canyon and Utah State as well as Arizona State.
The Dons lead the conference in both assists (16.1) and steals (9.3).
Chris Gerlufsen’s squad sits in the top 50 in KenPom at 48. It ranks 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency.
San Francisco is also top 50 in both the NET and Torvik rankings. USF is 39 in the net and 49 in Torvik.
Three other teams jumped from the receiving votes category into the Other Top 25. George Mason entered at 19. Saint Bonaventure came in at 23, and SMU followed at 24.
The Other Top 25: Jan. 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Florida Atlantic (3)
|121
|1
|2
|Memphis (1)
|117
|2
|3
|San Diego St. (1)
|116
|4
|4
|Colorado St.
|111
|3
|5
|Nevada
|100
|T-7
|6
|James Madison
|98
|5
|7
|New Mexico
|94
|6
|8
|Grand Canyon
|88
|9
|9
|Indiana St.
|83
|T-7
|10
|Utah St.
|81
|10
|11
|Dayton
|76
|11
|12
|Princeton
|68
|14
|13
|Drake
|66
|13
|14
|Saint Joseph's
|50
|12
|15
|San Francisco
|42
|RV
|16
|Boise St.
|36
|16
|17
|McNeese St.
|35
|18
|18
|Duquesne
|33
|19
|19
|George Mason
|30
|RV
|20
|Liberty
|27
|15
|21
|Saint Mary's
|22
|20
|22
|UC Irvine
|21
|24
|23
|St. Bonaventure
|20
|RV
|24
|SMU
|19
|RV
|25
|Appalachian St.
|16
|17
Others Receiving Votes:
Tulane 12; UNC Wilmington 8; Weber St. 8; George Washington 7; Western Carolina 5; Cornell 5; Samford 4; Southern Illinois 3; St. Thomas 2; Purdue Fort Wayne 1
Dropped from Ranking:
UNC Wilmington – 21; Santa Clara – 22; UNC Greensboro – 23; Tulane – 25
Previous Top 25 Rankings:
