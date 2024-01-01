The Other Top 25: San Francisco makes entrance at 15

As the holidays saw some lulls in the schedule, the top 14 teams in the Other Top 25 remained the same with the biggest movement two spots.

That takes us to No. 15, where the San Francisco Dons joined after receiving votes in each of the last three polls. The last time they were in the top 25 was Nov. 27, when they tied for 17.

USF sits at 11-4 on the season and won its last three games. The Dons have victories over Vanderbilt, Minnesota, DePaul and Purdue Fort Wayne. Its four losses have come to three other members of the Other Top 25 in Boise State, Grand Canyon and Utah State as well as Arizona State.

San Francisco sits second in the WCC in both scoring offense and defense. It pours in 77.2 points per game and allows 59.3, leading to largest scoring margin in the conference at 17.9.

The Dons lead the conference in both assists (16.1) and steals (9.3).

Chris Gerlufsen’s squad sits in the top 50 in KenPom at 48. It ranks 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

San Francisco is also top 50 in both the NET and Torvik rankings. USF is 39 in the net and 49 in Torvik.

Three other teams jumped from the receiving votes category into the Other Top 25. George Mason entered at 19. Saint Bonaventure came in at 23, and SMU followed at 24.

The Other Top 25: Jan. 1, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Florida Atlantic (3) 121 1 2 Memphis (1) 117 2 3 San Diego St. (1) 116 4 4 Colorado St. 111 3 5 Nevada 100 T-7 6 James Madison 98 5 7 New Mexico 94 6 8 Grand Canyon 88 9 9 Indiana St. 83 T-7 10 Utah St. 81 10 11 Dayton 76 11 12 Princeton 68 14 13 Drake 66 13 14 Saint Joseph's 50 12 15 San Francisco 42 RV 16 Boise St. 36 16 17 McNeese St. 35 18 18 Duquesne 33 19 19 George Mason 30 RV 20 Liberty 27 15 21 Saint Mary's 22 20 22 UC Irvine 21 24 23 St. Bonaventure 20 RV 24 SMU 19 RV 25 Appalachian St. 16 17

Others Receiving Votes:

Tulane 12; UNC Wilmington 8; Weber St. 8; George Washington 7; Western Carolina 5; Cornell 5; Samford 4; Southern Illinois 3; St. Thomas 2; Purdue Fort Wayne 1

Dropped from Ranking:

UNC Wilmington – 21; Santa Clara – 22; UNC Greensboro – 23; Tulane – 25

Previous Top 25 Rankings:

Dec. 18

Dec. 11

Dec. 4

Nov. 27

Nov. 20

Nov. 13

Preseason