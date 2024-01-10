Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Utah State’s Great Osobor

Mid-Major Madness has selected Utah State wing Great Osobor as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 1-7. He led the Aggies to a 2-0 start in Mountain West play.

Osobor arrived at Utah State this offseason, following head coach Danny Sprinkle from Montana State after an NCAA Tournament appearance and being selected as the 2022-23 Big Sky Sixth Man of the Year.

The Bradford, England, native is leading this Utah State program with a career-best start to the 2023-24 campaign averaging highs of 18.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.5 BKPG.

Over the previous week, Osobor put on a pair of exceptional performances to push the Aggies record to 14-1 and extend their winning streak to 13 consecutive victories.

Last Tuesday, Osobor opened the Mountain West slate by leading Utah State to an 88-60 win over Air Force. Osobor’s 32 points behind an 11-for-14 shooting effort marked a career-high from the 6-foot-8 junior, aided by nine rebounds and four assists to lead the Aggies.

As Utah State welcomed No. 13 Colorado State to the Smith Spectrum on Saturday, Osobor’s double-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks helped the Aggies secure a 77-72 upset.

It was Utah State’s first win against a top-25 opponent since defeating San Diego State in 2020 and the program’s first over a ranked opponent at home since beating Nevada back in 2019.

In addition, the Aggies entered the AP Poll Top-25 this past Monday at No. 20, just the 10th ranking in program history and the most recent since that 2019-20 team climbed to No. 15.

For his performances against Air Force and Colorado State, Osobor was honored as the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Utah State is riding the sixth-longest win streak in program history.

Honorable Mentions:

Andre Curbelo (Southern Miss) - For the first triple-double in program history since 1980, Curbelo managed 13 points, 10 boards and 11 assists in a win over Georgia State and later, led an upset of No. 19 James Madison with 15 points and nine assists.

James Bishop IV (George Washington) - In a triple-overtime loss to Fordham, Bishop tied his season-high with 32 points before leading an upset over VCU with 28 points and the game-winning shot with 1.7 seconds remaining.

James Bishop IV makes a TOUGH contested jumper with 1 Second left to win it for George Washington to beat VCU 84-82 and secure their first A-10 win pic.twitter.com/El7KyAGWoJ — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 6, 2024

Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco) - To lift the Dons to a 92-88 overtime win against Pacific and start 1-0 in WCC play, Mogbo had a career-high 32 points, and tied his career-high with 18 rebounds to secure the double-double and a victory.

Malik Dia (Belmont) - Despite a loss at Southern Illinois, Dia contributed a game-high 25 points before dropping a career-high 32 points on 10-for-16 shooting to upset Drake 87-65 and push the Bruins record to 10-5.