Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: San Francisco’s Debora dos Santos

Mid-Major Madness selected San Francisco redshirt junior forward Debora dos Santos as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 1-7.

In three games last week, dos Santos averaged 16.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game to help the Dons pick up a pair of victories.

The Brazilian registered a career-high 18 rebounds in a blowout victory at Loyola Marymount on Thursday. She notched a double-double with 14 points.

She began the week with 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting in a 75-70 win at home over Brown on New Year’s Day. The post hit just her fourth career 3-pointer. She also pulled down nine boards.

The forward ended the week by recording her ninth double-double of the season with a 15-point, 13-rebound performance in a seven-point loss to Portland on Saturday.

The Rio de Janeiro native is averaging a double-double for the season. She leads the West Coast Conference with 10.8 rebounds a contest and sits seventh in the league with 14.0 points in just 24.4 minutes per game. She is shooting 52.7% – third best in the WCC. She also sits tied for fifth with 1.1 block per game.

Honorable Mention:

Meghan Anderson Fairfield Fr. F

Andersen led the Stags to a sweep of the Buffalo trip by averaging 24.5 points per game on 55% shooting. She notched the program’s first 30-point game by a freshman with 30 at Niagara. She followed that up with 19 points and seven rebounds at Canisius. She was named MAAC Player and Rookie of the Week as well as the USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week.

Khari Clark Stony Brook Gr. F/C

Clark averaged 19.5 points per game on 19-for-29 shooting with 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in two Seawolves’ wins. She opened the week with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting, six rebounds and six blocks against Campbell. She followed it up with 18 points and 13 rebounds against UNCW.

Elyssa Coleman, UTSA R-Jr. F

Coleman tallied career-highs with 32 points and 19 rebounds as the Roadrunners secured their first AAC victory, a 74-60 win over Wichita State. She shot 14-for-20 and blocked three shots. It was her first double-double of the season.

Sonia Smith, George Mason Sr. G

Smith averaging 25.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over two games last week. She shot 54.1% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point land. She registered her first 30-point game of her career with an even 30 in a blowout win over Duquesne on Sunday. She made 11 of her 20 shot attempts, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out eight assists. Earlier in the week, she scored 20 points in a loss to Rhode Island.