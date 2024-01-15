The Other Top 25: Mountain West movers headline this week’s ranking

The Mountain West is proving to be chaos once again. Over the last several weeks, the conference has dominated the top 10.

And now Boise State has crashed the party.

The conference now owns six of the top nine spots in the Other Top 25.

The Broncos sent shockwaves through the standings with a pair of big victories. They topped No. 17 Colorado State 65-58 on Tuesday and followed it up with a 64-56 win at Nevada Friday.

Boise is now 12-4 overall. It cracked the top 50 in KenPom and sits 41st in Bart Torvik. It comes in at No. 9 in the Other Top 25. Its run last week ranked 11th in Torvik and fifth among mid-majors.

BSU is one of two undefeated teams in conference play along with Utah State, who was elevated to No. 2 in this week’s ranking.

The Aggies are 4-0 in the Mountain West and 16-1 overall. They have won 15 straight games, which is the nation’s longest active win streak.

Their most recent victory came in dramatic fashion at UNLV. They erased a 10-point second half deficit and trailed by six with less than two minutes remaining before closing the game on a 10-3 run.

USU ranks 41st in KenPom and 44th in Torvik. It is top-50 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. This month, Utah State sits 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency on Torvik.

Four teams joined the ranking this week: Appalachian State (18), Charleston (21), UC Irvine (23) and Akron (24).

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Jan. 15, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Memphis (5) 149 1 2 Utah St. 137 4 3 San Diego St. 129 2 4 Florida Atlantic 122 T-5 5 Dayton (1) 119 7 6 New Mexico 116 8 7 Colorado St. 109 3 8 Nevada 108 T-5 9 Boise St. 103 14 10 Grand Canyon 100 9 11 Princeton 93 10 12 Drake 87 15 13 Indiana St. 83 12 14 McNeese St. 62 T-17 T-15 James Madison 59 11 T-15 San Francisco 59 13 17 Saint Mary's 56 20 18 Appalachian St. 47 RV T-19 Samford 34 21 T-19 SMU 34 19 21 Charleston 32 RV 22 Western Carolina 23 T-23 23 UC Irvine 17 RV 24 Akron 14 RV 25 Western Kentucky 13 T-23

Others Receiving Votes:

George Mason 10; North Texas 7; Richmond 6; St. Bonaventure 4; Santa Clara 4; High Point 4; George Washington 3; Bradley 3; Youngstown St. 2; Drexel 2

Dropped from Ranking:

Saint Joseph’s – 16; George Mason – T-17; St. Bonaventure – 22; Liberty – 25

