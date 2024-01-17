Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Tiara Young, SMU

Mid-Major Madness selected SMU graduate guard Tiara Young as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 8-14. She averaged 35.0 points and 10.5 rebounds over two games this past week.

Young opened the week with her first double-double of the season as she tallied a career-high 38 points to go along with 15 rebounds in the Mustangs’ double-overtime win at Memphis. She shot 18 for 22 from the free-throw line, which was the most free throws made in a single game in American Athletic Conference history.

The Shreveport, Louisiana, native followed that game up with a 32-point, six-board performance in a loss at UAB on Sunday. These two contests were her second and third 30-point games this season and earned her the AAC Player of the Week honor.

The guard is averaging 19.0 points per game this season, which ranks second in the league. She ranks fourth in field goal percentage at 47.8%.

Honorable Mentions

Anastasiia Boldyreva – MTSU Jr. C

Boldyreva tallied a pair of double-doubles to lead the Lady Raiders to two victories. The Moscow native tallied a career-high 32 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in an overtime victory over Louisiana Tech. She followed it up with 14 points and 10 boards vs. Sam Houston State.

Kacie Borowicz – North Dakota Sr. G

Borowicz became the third Fighting Hawk to register a triple-double as she tallied 20 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-75 win over Omaha. The Summit League Player of the Week also notched 10 points and seven boards win a victory over Kansas City.

Destiny Brown – Alcorn State Jr. F

Brown posted back-to-back 20-point games. She started the week with 20 points and nine boards against Alabama A&M. She followed it up with a monster 21-point, 16-rebound, seven-block and four-assist game to help Alcorn knock off Alabama State.

Bella Earle – Abilene Christian Jr. G

Earle notched 24 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists in an overtime win over Cal Baptist. She shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 5-of-7 from deep.

Adrianna Smith – Maine Jr. F

Smith notched a season-high 28 points and 15 rebounds to help the Black Bears improve to 3-0 in America East play with a 78-62 win over New Hampshire. The reigning conference player of the year shot 9-for-13 from the field and a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. She also dished out four assists.

Chellia Watson – Buffalo Sr. G

Watson scored 28 in consecutive games. She tallied a game-high 28 in a loss at Ball State before matching that output along with seven rebounds and six assists in a win over Akron. She leads the MAC in scoring and sits sixth in the nation at 23.1 points per game.