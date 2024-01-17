Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Drake’s Tucker DeVries

Mid-Major Madness has selected Drake guard/forward Tucker DeVries as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 8-14. With the Bulldogs off to a 14-3 start, he led a pair of bounce back wins to push a 5-1 record in the Missouri Valley Conference.

After earning the 2022-23 MVC Player of the Year award, DeVries, the son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries, is having a career-best campaign averaging 20.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

With a loss on Jan. 7 against Belmont for the Bulldogs first in-conference defeat, DeVries returned on Jan. 10 and managed an 89-78 upset of MVC leaders Indiana State. DeVries’ 29 points were a game high, adding six rebounds and four assists as he tied his career best for made 3s, going 6 for 10 from behind the arc.

On Jan. 13, DeVries put together another game-high performance dropping 34 points, seven boards, two assists, and two steals to knock off 12-5 Southern Illinois on the road. The contest marked DeVries fifth career scoring tally over 30 points and his third this season alone, shooting 12 for 20 from the field to complete the 76-58 victory.

For his consecutive efforts in leading Drake to a pair of wins, DeVries was honored with his second MVC Player of the Week selection of the 2023-24 season.

Honorable Mentions:

Vonterius Woolbright (Western Carolina) - For his second career triple-double and the fifth in Catamount history, Woolbright led a win over ETSU with 20 points, 13 boards, and 10 assists, later managing a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds to down Mercer.

Keenon Cole (Lindenwood) - In the Lions first win of OVC play, Cole scored a career-high 42 points - the most by a player in D1 this season - adding 11 rebounds to complete the double-double and defeat SEMO before notching 20 points despite a loss to Tennessee Tech.

Jordan Johnson (New Orleans) - Averaging 38.0 PPG to lead the Privateers to back-to-back wins, Johnson contributed 36 points and six assists including the go-ahead basket against Texas A&M-Commerce followed by 40 points and seven boards over Texas A&M-CC.