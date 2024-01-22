The Other Top 25: Dayton assumes top spot for first time this season

Anthony Grant’s squad takes flight to the No. 1 spot in the Other Top 25 this week. Dayton has won its last 12 games and sits at 15-2 on the season.

The Flyers’ resume includes wins over LSU, St. John’s, SMU and Cincinnati in the non-conference. Through five games in the Atlantic 10, UD has picked up road wins at Davidson and Duquesne as well as home victories over UMass, Saint Louis and Rhode Island.

Dayton sits 25th in KenPom, including 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Flyers rank 19th in Bart Torvik and has an adjusted offensive efficiency that sits seventh. They are 10th in Torvik since New Year’s Day.

UD’s last loss came back on Nov. 19 to Houston in the title game of the Charleston Classic.

Dayton is outscoring opponents by 10 points per game. Its defense leads the Atlantic 10 at 64.4 points per game, which is 26th in the country.

Three players average in double figures. Daron Holmes II leads the A10 with 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game (which ranks third in the conference). Nate Santos and Koby Brea are each adding 11 points a night.

Previous No. 1 Memphis fell to a tie for fourth. The Tigers struggled this past week and dropped both of their contests. They fell to South Florida 74-73 on Thursday and at Tulane 81-79 on Sunday. The defeats snapped their 10-game winning streak. Penny Hardaway’s squad is now 15-4.

The Mountain West remained strong with Utah State at two, San Diego State at three, New Mexico tied for four, Colorado State at 7, Boise State at 11 and Nevada at 12.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Jan. 22, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Dayton (5) 143 5 2 Utah St. 135 2 3 San Diego St. 129 3 T-4 Memphis 125 1 T-4 New Mexico 125 6 6 Florida Atlantic 121 4 7 Colorado St. 114 7 8 Drake (1) 105 12 9 Indiana St. 101 13 10 Princeton 99 11 11 Boise St. 91 9 12 Nevada 82 8 13 Grand Canyon 79 10 14 Saint Mary's 72 17 15 McNeese St. 54 14 16 Samford 52 T-19 T-17 James Madison 51 T-15 T-17 SMU 51 T-19 19 Appalachian St. 43 18 20 Akron 32 24 21 San Francisco 31 T-15 22 Bradley 28 RV 23 Richmond 22 RV T-24 UC Irvine 11 23 T-24 High Point 11 RV

Others Receiving Votes:

Drexel 8; Furman 7; George Mason 5; Tulane 5; Loyola Chicago 4; UNC Wilmington 4; Cornell 3; UNC Greensboro 3; Santa Clara 3; George Washington 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Charleston – 21; Western Carolina – 22; Western Kentucky – 25

