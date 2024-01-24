Mid-Major Madness Co-Men’s Players of the Week: UNC Greensboro’s Mikeal Brown-Jones & High Point’s Kezza Giffa

Mid-Major Madness has selected UNC Greensboro forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and High Point guard Kezza Giffa as the Co-Men’s Mid-Major Players of the Week for the week of Jan. 15-21.

With a 14-5 record and 5-1 start in the SoCon, Brown-Jones helped UNC Greensboro to extend its home record to 9-0 on the season with a pair of wins this past week.

On Wednesday against The Citadel, Brown-Jones led a 73-67 win with a career-high 39 points, adding four rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal in the historic effort.

Shooting 14-for-21 from the field, 3-for-4 from deep, and a perfect 8-for-8 at the charity stripe, Brown-Jones’ 39 points was the highest scoring output by a SoCon player this season. In addition, the performances marks the fourth-highest in UNCG history and the seventh-highest by any Division I men’s player this season.

Following it up on Saturday, the 6-foot-8 senior managed his fourth double-double of the season with 29 points and 10 boards to lead an 82-59 win against Wofford.

In leading the Spartans to a 5-1 start in the conference, Brown-Jones was selected for his second SoCon Player of the Week Award this season.

Behind a 16-4 record — the best start in High Point history through 20 games, Giffa’s back-to-back efforts last week helped to continue the Panthers undefeated start in the Big South.

On Wednesday, Giffa extended High Point’s win streak to seven consecutive victories with a tightly contested 86-83 win on the road over Presbyterian.

In a game-high performance off the bench, the Paris, France native contributed 27 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line to secure the win.

Come Saturday, Griffa earned his first start of the season and rewarded head coach Alan Huss by lifting the Panthers to an 86-79 win over Charleston Southern.

To stave off a late comeback push from the Buccaneers, Griffa had a team-leading 29 points, dishing out five assists and hitting 13-for-15 at the free throw line.

For consecutive productive outings and leading High Point to a 5-0 record in-conference, Griffa was honored as the Big South’s Player of the Week.

Honorable Mentions:

Kasean Pryor (South Florida) - Leading the Bulls to a pair of AAC wins, Pryor managed two double-doubles with 21 points and 10 rebounds to upset No. 10 Memphis on the road followed by 25 points and 10 rebounds to defeat Wichita State.

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) - To extend the Flyers winning streak to 12 games, Holmes had a double-double with 29 points and 14 boards against Saint Louis and later added 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots in a 34-point rout of Rhode Island.

Landon Glasper (North Carolina A&T) - Pushing three consecutive wins and a 4-2 start in the CAA, Glasper had 24 points and eight rebounds at Hampton, a career-high 35 points vs. Northeastern, and ended the week with 27 points and eight boards against William & Mary.

Dominique Daniels Jr. (California Baptist) - After helping to see out a win over Abilene Christian with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Daniels returned against Southern Utah with a career-high 39 points to secure back-to-back victories.