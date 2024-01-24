Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Akasha Davis, Lamar

Mid-Major Madness selected Lamar junior Akasha Davis as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 15-21.

The center averaged 25 points and 16.5 rebounds with a pair of double-doubles over two games for the Cardinals last week and earned Southland Conference Player of the Week honors.

The Dallas native opened the week with a 21-point, 18-rebound performance in a three-point loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. Those 18 boards were a career high. She also shot 6-for-11 from the field.

She followed it up with a career-high 29 points and 15 rebounds in a 65-54 win over Houston Christian. She converted on 13 of her 20 shot attempts. The post was especially hot in the third quarter, where she poured in 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Davis leads the conference with 9.8 boards per game this season and ranks second at 15.7 points a night. She has tallied a double-double in each of the last four games. Lamar sits in a tie for second place in the Southland standings at 5-1.

Honorable Mention

Abby Beeman, Marshall Gr. G

Beeman registered her second triple-double of the season as she posted 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Old Dominion. She is the first player in program history to record multiple triple-doubles in a season. She also amassed 22 points, seven assists and five steals in a win over Coastal Carolina. The Ridgeley, W.Va., native averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals for the week.

Zaay Green, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Gr. G

Green produced a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 23-point win over Florida A&M. She shot 8-for-13 for the game. Two days later, she notched 19 points, seven boards and four assists in a loss to Bethune-Cookman.

Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington Gr. G

Loera averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game over two wins for the Eagles. She shot 43% from the field and 50% from 3-point land. The Moses Lake, Wash., native narrowly missed a triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Idaho State. She also posted 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Weber State. She was named the Big Sky Co-Player of the Week.

Rachael Rose, Wofford Jr. G

Rose posted the first triple-double in program history with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in a 69-51 win over Furman. Her rebound and assist totals were both career highs. The Scranton, Penn., was named SoCon Player of the Week for a record seventh time.

Desi-Rae Young, UNLV Sr. C

Young amassed a pair of double-doubles for the Runnin’ Rebels. She started the week with 17 points and 11 rebounds against San Diego State. The Las Vegas native tallied 24 points, 17 boards and four assists against New Mexico. The senior leads the Mountain West in rebounding and sits second in scoring.