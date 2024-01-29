The Other Top 25: Utah State moves up to No. 1; Memphis spirals

There’s a new No. 1 in the Other Top 25 this week. Utah State was elevated to the top spot.

The Aggies have been ranked second each of the last two weeks. It’s been a slow climb for them as they held the fourth spot three weeks ago and No. 10 on Jan. 1.

Utah State sits at 18-2 overall and 6-1 in the Mountain West. It ranks 22nd in the NET, 34th in KenPom and 38th in Bart Torvik.

It is undefeated outside of Quadrant I with its two losses coming at Bradley in overtime and at New Mexico.

The Aggies played just one game this week, which they won in overtime at Boise State. They are outscoring their opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Five players average at least nine points per game. Great Osobor leads the way with 18.5 points a night while converting 59.4% of his shots. Both marks rank third in the Mountain West. He leads the league with 9.7 boards per game.

Previous No. 1 Dayton dropped to No. 4. The Flyers saw their 13-game winning streak come to an end at Richmond Saturday. It was a matchup of the top two teams in the Atlantic 10. With the loss, U-D is now in second place in the conference at 6-1.

New Mexico, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic rounded out the top five.

Memphis finds itself in a freefall. The Tigers were atop the Other Top 25 and No. 10 in the AP Top 25 just two weeks ago. They are now No. 12 in the Other Top 25.

Penny Hardaway’s squad has dropped three straight contests: 74-73 at home against South Florida, 81-79 at Tulane and 97-88 at UAB. They sit 4-3 in the American. Six of their seven conference games have been decided by single digits.

The Tigers have fallen to 66 in the NET, 61 in KenPom and 78 in Torvik.

Cornell (No. 20) and North Texas (No. 25) joined the rankings. They replaced Akron and High Point.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Jan. 29, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Utah St. (3) 143 2 2 New Mexico (2) 141 T-4 3 San Diego St. (1) 137 3 4 Dayton 134 1 5 Florida Atlantic 128 6 6 Indiana St. 110 9 7 Grand Canyon 101 13 8 Saint Mary's 97 14 9 Drake 90 8 10 Colorado St. 87 7 11 Boise St. 85 11 12 Memphis 84 T-4 13 Nevada 79 12 14 Princeton 75 10 15 Appalachian St. 65 19 16 McNeese St. 63 15 17 Richmond 59 23 18 San Francisco 43 21 19 James Madison 38 T-17 20 Cornell 32 RV 21 Bradley 27 22 22 Samford 24 16 23 SMU 22 T-17 24 UC Irvine 15 T-24 25 North Texas 14 NR

Others Receiving Votes:

Akron 10; High Point 9; Charlotte 9; Yale 8; George Mason 6; Louisiana Tech 6; Vermont 4; UAB 3; VCU 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Akron – 20; High Point – T-24

Previous Top 25 Rankings:

Jan. 22

Jan. 15

Jan. 8

Jan. 1

Dec. 18

Dec. 11

Dec. 4

Nov. 27

Nov. 20

Nov. 13

Preseason