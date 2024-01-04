Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Shahada Wells, McNeese State

For the week of Dec. 25-31, Mid-Major Madness has selected McNeese State guard Shahada Wells as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week after leading the Cowboys to the biggest win in program history.

Under new head coach Will “Willy the Kid” Wade, McNeese State is off to its best start in 51-years with an 11-2 record on the back of a recent six-game win streak.

On Friday night, the Cowboys made history, traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., for a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines in which McNeese State won 87-76.

The victory marked the third high-major win in Cowboy history and the first against a Big Ten opponent, as well as the Southland’s ninth win against the country’s oldest Division I athletic conference.

Leading the way for McNeese State was Wells. The former UT Arlington and TCU transfer tallied his first career double-double of 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Connecting on 9-of-19 from the floor and 11-for-13 from the charity stripe, Wells led all scorers in the contest to secure his third 30-point effort of the early season.

Wells’ statline of 30/10/6/5 made him the first player since Ben Simmons at LSU in 2015 to manage at least 30 points, five boards, five assists, and five steals, and the most recent against high-major competition since 2011.

Wells was also honored as the Southland’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week to open 2024.

With conference play just around the corner, Wells and McNeese State will carry this six-game streak into a matchup at Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

Honorable Mentions:

Zach Anderson (Florida Gulf Coast) - Against in-state rival No. 7 FAU, Anderson had a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals to lead a 72-68 upset.

Will Pruitt (Lipscomb) - For the Bisons’ first win over Florida State since 1951, Pruitt dropped a season-high 24 points, adding seven boards and two assists in a 78-75 tightly contested victory.

Noah Reynolds (Green Bay) - To open Horizon League conference play at 2-0, Reynolds had a career-high 39 points and six assists in a win over Wright State followed by 27 points and two steals to defeat Robert Morris.