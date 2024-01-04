Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Taylor Langan, Rider

Mid-Major Madness selected Rider graduate guard Taylor Langan as the Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 25-31. She posted career-highs of 31 points and 16 rebounds in the Broncs’ 67-57 overtime win over Lehigh.

She scored the first eight Rider points of the game and notched 27 of her 31 points in regulation. Her 31 points are the second most by a player in the MAAC this season. Her 16 boards rank third by a MAAC performer. She hit a bucket with five seconds left in regulation to give Rider the lead before Lehigh forced OT.

The Lake Hopatcong, N.J., native shot 11-for-21 from the floor and converted on two of her three 3-point attempts. It snapped a streak of six consecutive games without a triple.

For this output, she received the conference player of the week honor.

Langan has been in double figures in all but one game this season, her first with the Broncs. It was her second straight double-digit rebound outing.

She leads Rider in both scoring (14.3) and rebounding (7.7).

Honorable Mention:

Faith Acker, Tarleton State Fr. C

Acker posted her first career double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-40 road win at Texas Southern. She became the Texan freshman to notch a double-double in 10 years.

Abbey Hsu, Columbia Sr. G

Hsu collected her 10th career Ivy League Player of the Week honor following a week in which she averaged 24 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. She posted a season-high 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting, a career-high five steals and seven rebounds in a 74-67 win at San Francisco. She followed it up with 17 points, eight boards and three assists in a 93-75 win over Pacific.

Macy McGlone, Eastern Illinois Jr. F

McGlone posted 30 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for her ninth double-double of the season in the Panthers’ 80-74 win over SIU Edwardsville. She ranks third in the nation in double-doubles and leads the OVC in rebounding and blocks.