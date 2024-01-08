The Other Top 25: Memphis assumes top spot for second time

Memphis takes over as the No. 1 team in this week’s Other Top 25 ranking. The Tigers are 13-2 on the season and have won eight straight games.

Penny Hardaway’s team won opened American play with a pair of victories this week behind the heroics of Jahvon Quinerly. With each game tied, the fifth-year guard nailed the game-winning 3-pointer in the final five seconds.

During the win streak, Memphis has won six games by six points or fewer. It has knocked off three ranked teams in that stretch in Texas A&M, Clemson and Virginia.

The Tigers rank 44th in KenPom. They sit 20th in adjusted tempo and 32nd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The last time they were No. 1 in the Other Top 25 was back on Nov. 20.

Right behind Memphis is a slew of Mountain West teams: San Diego St. (2), Colorado St. (3), Utah St. (4) and Nevada (T-5).

The Aztecs sit at 13-2 and have won six straight. They opened league play with a pair of double-digit victories. SDSU topped Fresno St. by 27 points and UNLV by 11.

The Rams are also 13-2 but just suffered their second loss of the season (a five-point defeat at Utah State). They defeated New Mexico to open MWC play.

The Aggies are 14-1 with their lone loss coming in overtime to Bradley in the second game of the year. Prior to the win over CSU, they began league play with a 28-point win at Air Force.

The Wolf Pack is 14-1 too and has won seven in a row. In their its Mountain West game so far, it secured a 15-point win at Fresno St.

Florida Atlantic, who held the top spot for the last five polls and seven of the eight rankings, came in tied for fifth.

The Owls have lost twice in their last three games. After falling by four to Florida Gulf Coast in the non-conference finale, Dusty May’s squad sits 1-1 in American play with a win against East Carolina and a loss to Charlotte.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Jan. 8, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Memphis (5) 147 2 2 San Diego St. (1) 143 3 3 Colorado St. 133 4 4 Utah St. 127 10 T-5 Florida Atlantic 121 1 T-5 Nevada 121 5 7 Dayton 113 11 8 New Mexico 108 7 9 Grand Canyon 105 8 10 Princeton 93 12 11 James Madison 91 6 12 Indiana St. 81 9 13 San Francisco 62 15 14 Boise St. 59 16 15 Drake 58 13 16 Saint Joseph's 50 14 T-17 McNeese St. 48 17 T-17 George Mason 48 19 19 SMU 38 24 20 Saint Mary's 37 21 21 Samford 21 RV 22 St. Bonaventure 19 23 T-23 Western Carolina 15 RV T-23 Western Kentucky 15 NR 25 Liberty 14 20

Others Receiving Votes:

UC Irvine 12; George Washington 12; Duquesne 10; Weber St. 9; Charleston 9; Massachusetts 9; Akron 6; Appalachian St. 5; Southern Illinois 5; St. Thomas 3; Richmond 2; Tulane 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Duquesne – 18; Appalachian St. – 25

