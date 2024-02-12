The Other Top 25: Saint Mary’s continues ascent back to top five

Saint Mary’s came in at No. 3 in this week’s Other Top 25. The Gaels ranked third in the preseason poll. They dipped as low as 22 on Dec. 4 and spent four weeks spotted 20 or lower. Over the past month, they have incrementally climbed back into the top five.

SMC is the highest ranked mid-major in Bart Torvik at 14. Since the calendar flipped to 2024, it is 11-0 and sits sixth overall in Torvik.

Saint Mary’s sits 15th in the NET, which is the highest mid-major. It sits 23rd in KenPom.

The Gaels are in the midst of a 12-game winning streak. They are a perfect 11-0 in WCC play, which includes a two-point win at Gonzaga a week ago Saturday.

Their defense ranks third in the country in scoring at 57.7 points per game, just one-tenth of a point behind Virginia. During the win streak, they have given up 70 or more points twice.

Florida Atlantic dropped four spots in this week’s poll to No. 8. The Owls split their two games this week. They lost at UAB 76-73 in overtime on Thursday and followed it up with a 95-82 win at Wichita State also in OT on Sunday.

FAU has dipped to 29 in KenPom, 26 in the NET and 54 in Torvik.

Nevada jumped to No. 9 in this week’s ranking. The Wolf Pack defeated two nationally ranked teams in the last seven days, which marked the first time in program history they beat top-25 teams in consecutive games. They won 77-63 at No. 22 Utah State on Tuesday and closed out the week with a 70-66 victory at No. 24 San Diego State.

Steve Alford’s team has won four of its last five, which includes a trio of wins over ranked teams.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: February 12, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Dayton (2) 115 1 2 San Diego St. 114 2 3 Saint Mary's (1) 112 6 4 Utah St. (2) 111 5 5 New Mexico 108 3 6 Indiana St. 100 7 7 Colorado St. 97 8 8 Florida Atlantic 95 4 9 Nevada 82 14 10 Grand Canyon 78 13 11 Boise St. 73 9 12 Drake 69 11 13 Princeton 56 12 14 James Madison 50 17 15 Richmond 47 15 T-16 San Francisco 46 20 T-16 Memphis 46 16 18 McNeese St. 44 18 19 Samford 39 21 20 Appalachian St. 35 10 21 Yale 26 24 T-22 SMU 14 RV T-22 VCU 14 RV 24 Bradley 11 19 25 Cornell 10 T-22

Others Receiving Votes:

South Florida 7; Charlotte 6; North Texas 5; UC Irvine 5; Akron 4; Chattanooga 3; Morehead St. 3

Dropped from Ranking:

UC Irvine – T-22; Akron – 25

Previous Top 25 Rankings:

Feb. 5

Jan. 29

Jan. 22

Jan. 15

Jan. 8

Jan. 1

Dec. 18

Dec. 11

Dec. 4

Nov. 27

Nov. 20

Nov. 13

Preseason