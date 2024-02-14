Women’s Bubble Watch: A Steamy Valentine’s Day Slate

Ah, Valentine’s Day. I’m no relationship expert but if you’re hoping to hang on to that significant other, I highly recommend you park in front of a TV with that person and watch some mid-major women’s basketball*.

Yeah, some will insist on tuning into Oklahoma-Baylor, and that’s just fine. Should be a good one. But you know what really sets the mood? Two huge games in the Atlantic 10. At 6 p.m. ET, Richmond will make the trip across town to face VCU, and at 7, Davidson hosts George Mason. Both of those games have huge A-10 regular season race implications and, just as importantly, are real opportunities for a quartet of tournament-caliber teams.

Actual Locks

Record: 24-2 | NET: 13 | SOS: 59

Charlie Creme Projection: 5 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Pepperdine 83-46, W vs. Loyola Marymount 71-47 | This Week: Feb. 15 at Saint Mary’s, Feb. 17 at Pacific

Best Wins: vs. Alabama (NET 28) vs. Stanford (NET 2), at California (NET 62) | Bad Losses: NONE

OK, Gonzaga is in; the Bulldogs can lose every remaining game and still make the field. (Oddly, the same can’t be said for their men’s team.)

The more interesting question now is what Gonzaga needs to do in order to host the opening weekend. Unfortunately, that’s largely out of their control. The good news is that two power conferences (Pac-12 and ACC) have three projected teams on Charlie’s 3-5 lines. That leaves open the possibility of them beating up on each other while the Bulldogs coast through and grab a 4 seed. We’ll know if Gonzaga is in position already on Thursday when the women’s basketball committee reveals its top 16 seeds.

Virtual Locks

UNLV Lady Rebels

Record: 20-2 | NET: 35 | SOS: 121

Charlie Creme Projection: 7 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W at Fresno State 63-49 | This Week: Feb. 14 vs. Colorado State, Feb. 17 vs. Air Force

Good Wins: vs. Arizona (NET 46), at Oklahoma (NET 34) | Bad Loss: vs. New Mexico (NET 158)

There’s no reason to think UNLV is going to slip up any further, so I’m comfortable calling UNLV a virtual lock at this point. A Valentine’s Day tilt against Colorado State and a trip to Wyoming are the only two chances things might get hairy, but if UNLV splits those and beats the teams it should, then they’ll be dancing with ease.

In Good Shape

Princeton Tigers

Record: 18-3 | NET: 32 | SOS: 63

Charlie Creme Projection: 9 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W at Penn 67-54 | This Week: Feb. 16 at Brown, Feb. 17 at Yale

Best Wins: at Middle Tennessee (NET 40), vs. Oklahoma (NET 34), at Villanova (NET 42) | Bad Losses: NONE

The AP Poll is not one of the criteria that the committee uses to select teams, but it does matter, even if not officially. The committee knows that Princeton is ranked and knows it might be in position to leave a ranked team out of the field. I don’t think that’s going to happen, but these are humans. The Tigers entering the poll is some national validation.

Work Left To Do

Green Bay Phoenix

Record: 18-5 | NET: 48 | SOS: 141

Charlie Creme Projection: 10 seed

Last Week: W vs. Northern Kentucky 67-51, W vs. IUPUI 71-52 | This Week: Feb. 15 at Robert Morris, Feb. 17 at Youngstown State

Best Wins: at Creighton (NET 24), vs. Washington State (NET 25) | Bad Loss: at Oakland (NET 246)

A couple of road games are on tap for a Phoenix team that has won four out of five games. After that? A revenge game against Oakland. Their loss to the Grizzlies are really all that separates them right now from lock status.

Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders

Record: 19-4 | NET: 40 | SOS: 149

Charlie Creme Projection: 11 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Liberty 81-55, W vs. FIU 73-54 | This Week: Feb. 15 at New Mexico State, Feb. 17 at UTEP

Best Win: vs. Tennessee (NET 44) | Bad Losses: NONE

The Lady Raiders are in a stretch of five games in which four are against opponents with losing records…and they just dispatched of that team (FIU) with ease on Saturday. Since this should be a relatively easy week, I’ll use this spot to shout out CUSA for putting all its women’s basketball games on an ESPN network or ESPN+. Well done.

Saint Joseph’s Hawks

Record: 22-2 | NET: 54| SOS: 153

Charlie Creme Projection: First Four Out

Last Week: W at George Mason 59-47 | This Week: Feb. 14 vs. Dayton, Feb. 18 at La Salle

Good Wins: vs. Villanova (NET 42), at Rhode Island (NET 89), vs. Davidson (NET 76), at George Mason (NET 61) | Bad Losses: NONE

The Hawks are 4-2 in the first two quadrants with no losses in quads 3 or 4. Their win at Mason on Thursday was the first of three games in this final stretch that will determine their at-large chances. The next one is at VCU on Feb. 21.

George Mason Patriots

Record: 18-4 | NET: 61 | SOS: 129

Charlie Creme Projection: Next Four Out

Last Week: L vs. Saint Joseph’s 59-47, W at Dayton 74-50 | This Week: Feb. 14 at Davidson, Feb. 17 vs. George Washington

Good Wins: vs. Davidson (NET 76), vs. VCU (NET 72) | Bad Losses: NONE

Hope is certainly not lost for George Mason. Yet. That game on Wednesday at Davidson is a big one, however. Drop that and, depending on what Richmond does, they might have only one more Q1 opportunity the rest of the year – a season-finale showdown at VCU.

Richmond Spiders

Record: 21-4 | NET: 51 | SOS: 88

Charlie Creme Projection: 11 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W at Rhode Island 68-49, W vs. George Washington 83-61 | This Week: Feb. 14 at VCU, Feb. 17 vs. Loyola University Chicago

Best Wins: at Drake (NET 71), at Saint Joseph’s (NET 54), at Davidson (NET 76) | Bad Losses: NONE

Speaking of Richmond and speaking of huge games at VCU, the Spiders head to the Siegel Center on Wednesday for a rivalry game that will go a long way toward determining how the regular season A-10 race shakes out. A win and the Spiders keep pace with Saint Joe’s. A loss and they’re tied with the Rams.

Win Your Autobid

Drake Bulldogs: Drake’s biggest blemish right now is the lack of a Quad 1 win. That could change on Saturday when the Bulldogs visit Belmont. At minimum, they need to split this road swing at Murray State and at the Bruins to be a reasonable at-large candidate.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits: Like Drake, the Jackrabbits don’t have a Quad 1 win. Unlike Drake, the Jackrabbits don’t have a shot at one, either. That said, we need a team that can score in the 90s (or 100s), so if SDSU can go ahead and win the Summit League that’d be great.

Columbia Lions: Columbia’s next two big game opportunities both fall under Quad 2 (at Harvard, vs. Princeton), but keep an eye on that Princeton game. If the Tigers keep winning between now and Feb. 24 it’s not inconceivable that they can slide their way into Q1 territory.

Fairfield Stags: You know what? It’s worth giving Fairfield a look. In fact, if the Stags slip up in the MAAC Tournament, I’d be shocked if the committee didn’t at least have this discussion. Fairfield is 20-1 with their only loss by three at Vanderbilt (NET 58). They’re 20-1 with 11 road wins, a NET of 82, and winners of 19 in a row. No Quad 1 or 2 wins probably takes them out of the at-large running, but they should be in the conversation.