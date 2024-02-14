Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Macy McGlone, Eastern Illinois

Mid-Major Madness selected Eastern Illinois junior forward Macy McGlone as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11.

McGlone averaged 26.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and four blocks per game in two contests for the Panthers.

She capped the week off with 33 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks in a 105-103 four-overtime win at Morehead State on Saturday. She shot 12-for-19 for the game and knocked down nine of her first 10 shot attempts while playing 53 minutes.

This performance marked her 20th double-double of the season, which is the most in program history. During the game, she corralled her 500th career board.

The Haubstadt, Wis., native began the week with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 10-point loss at Southern Indiana.

The forward ranks second in the NCAA in double-doubles and fourth in rebounding average.

McGlone claimed sixth Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week award this week.

Honorable Mention:

Aniyah Augmon, New Mexico Jr. Guard

Augmon poured in 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Lobos to a 62-46 win over Colorado State. The San Jose, Calif., native equaled her career best in scoring and set a new career mark for boards. She shot 8-of-14 from the field.

Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona Soph. Forward

Glancey posted consecutive 30-point games and averaged 30 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She tallied 30 points on 14-for-21 shooting and eight rebounds in a win at Montana. She poured in 16 points in the third quarter. Two days later, she matched that point total with 30 points on 13-for-18 shooting and seven boards at Montana State. The 30 points in each game was a career-high for the Boise, Idaho, native.

Claira McGowan, Lipscomb Jr. Guard

McGowan averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 56% shooting to help lead the Bisons to a pair of wins. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native secured her first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the victory at Jacksonville. She followed it up by notching a career-high 37 points against North Florida, which was the most by a Lipscomb player at the Division-I level.

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sacred Heart Soph. Guard

Pryor posted 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 58-52 win over Central Connecticut on Friday in the Pioneers’ lone game of the week. Her scoring output matched a career high and her rebound total set a career high for the 5-foot-3 guard. The sophomore netted her 1,000th career point in the game – the 57th of her career, which is the third fastest in NEC history.