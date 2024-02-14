Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Nick Davidson, Nevada Wolf Pack

Mid-Major Madness has selected Nevada forward Nick Davidson as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11 after he led the Wolf Pack to a pair of ranked upsets.

The Mountain West Conference is as competitive as ever this season and Nevada is firmly in the conversation with a 19-6 record despite an 83-82 loss to New Mexico last night. Last week, Davidson and Co. traveled to No. 22 Utah State with hopes of ending the Aggies undefeated home winning steak.

To secure the Wolf Pack a 77-63 victory, the 6-foot-8 sophomore contributed a career-high double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 10 for 14 from the field on the evening.

The win was head coach Steve Alford’s 675th career victory. It was also the program’s first road win over a ranked opponent since 1981 and its largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent in team history.

Following it up on Friday, the Wolf Pack fought into overtime for a 70-66 win against No. 24 San Diego State for the first back-to-back ranked wins in Nevada history.

Though Kenan Blackshear led the way with a game-high 22 points, Davidson added 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a steal, while being tasked with guarding Aztecs superstar Jaedon Lee.

Nevada set a program record (three) for most wins over ranked teams following the win over the Aztecs. For leading the Wolf Pack to an undefeated week against nationally ranked opposition, Davidson was honored with his first career Mountain West Player of the Week selection.

After starting off this week with that one-point loss to New Mexico, Nevada will have an opportunity to bounce back at home against Wyoming which will prove critical in the tightly contested Mountain West.

Honorable Mentions:

Tariq Francis (NJIT) - To upset America East leaders Vermont, Francis dropped a career-high 31 points and added eight rebounds before rounding out the week with 26 points, seven boards, and two assists in win over UMass-Lowell while shooting 50% on the week.

Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB) - In an upset of No. 20 FAU, Lendeborg managed a double-double of 17 points and 21 boards, later contributing another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to beat Tulsa and raise the Blazers to a share of fourth-place in the AAC.

Vonterius Woolbright (Western Carolina) - Against The Citadel, Woolbright had a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds to secure a win, following it up with a triple-double of 16 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists to down Mercer.

Sincere Parker (Saint Louis) - In a win over La Salle, Parker dropped a career-high 33 points, three days later he beat it with 34 points and nine boards despite coming off the bench in an 87-86 loss at Saint Joseph’s.