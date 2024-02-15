Connecticut mid-major basketball is booming

According to many people in the college basketball landscape, the “Basketball Capital of the World” resides in Storrs, Conn. Tough to argue that recently, as UConn is coming off a national championship run in 2023 and looks to have a strong chance to repeat in 2024.

Why am I starting a “Mid-Major Madness” article off with a team and program that is probably as far from a mid-major as you’re going to get, you might ask?

There’s an argument that the capital may have expanded outside of Storrs to include the entire state of Connecticut.

Many of the teams in the Nutmeg State are enjoying historic seasons and look to make some noise this March. Let’s take a deeper dive into each mid-major squad:

Quinnipiac (19-5, 11-2) — 1st in the MAAC

The Bobcats kick us off as perhaps one of the most surprising mid-major programs in the country in year one under Tom Pecora. After a disappointing end to last season that saw them lose in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals as the 3-seed to the 11-seed Marist, former head coach Baker Dunleavy left for a general manager position at Villanova. This opened the door for Pecora, who served as associate head coach, to step up to the head coaching role. In his first year the former Fordham and Hofstra head coach is running away with MAAC Coach of the Year.

Led by a pair of sixth-year stars in the backcourt in Savion Lewis (7.4 APG, fourth in country) and Matt Balanc (18.3 PPG, second in MAAC), Quinnipiac had been running through conference play before a hiccup on the road this past weekend at Mount St. Mary’s. Before that, they rattled off 10 wins in a row and looked, well still look, like the team to beat in Atlantic City next month. The emergence of Wofford transfer Amarri Tice (13 PPG & 7 RPG) along with the great shooting of freshman Ri Vavers (40.3% 3PT) will give any team they play fits.

Oh yeah, I didn’t even mention defensive anchor and captain Paul Otieno (10.8 PPG) rounding things out down low. It’s been a dream season so far for Quinnipiac, and for the first time ever, the Bobcats may hear their name called on Selection Sunday. The talent is there.

Yale (16-6, 7-0) — 1st in the Ivy

In a very deep Ivy League, the Bulldogs have separated themselves as the top team so far. Beating both Princeton and Cornell at home already this month, head coach James Jones’ group has played phenomenal basketball all season long. After a heartbreaking loss in the Ivy Tournament final last year to the Tigers, they hope to turn things around and make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time since 2016.

Yale isn’t a very deep team, but the guys that do play form one of the strongest lineups that any mid-major team in the country has to offer. It starts with Danny Wolf (15.9 PPG & 9.8 RPG), the athletic seven-footer who is the conductor offensively for the Bulldogs. Pair him with a duo of snipers in John Poulakidas (44.4% 3PT) and August Mahoney (40.1% 3PT) on the wings, the offense is dangerous. Reigning Ivy Defensive Player of the Year Bez Mbeng (12.2 PPG & 2.0 SPG) and Matt Knowling (11.4 PPG), who is as an undersized, bruiser four-man, provide stability down low.

Will it be the Bulldogs cutting down the nets at Columbia on Selection Sunday? Can’t say for certain, but with how talented Yale, Princeton and Cornell are, the Ivy Tournament will be a fun one. My money’s on the Bulldogs.

Fairfield (15-9, 9-4) — 2nd in the MAAC

It’s not every day that a team fires its head coach in October with the season starting in November. That’s what happened with Fairfield, who let go of Jay Young after an incident occurred on the school’s foreign tour to Costa Rica over the summer. Insert interim head coach Chris Casey. Given the keys with just over three weeks until the season started, he’s led the Stags to second place in the MAAC so far this year.

When looking at why the Stags have been so successful, look no further than their three-headed trio of scorers. Jalen Leach (15.9 PPG) has broken out in his senior year as the team’s leading scorer. Caleb Fields (15.7 PPG) has been more than solid, and Brycen Goodine (13.8 PPG) should be the front runner for Sixth Man of the Year in the conference. Swiss army knife Jasper Floyd (6.0 RPG and 4.7 APG, both lead team) excels at the little things on both sides of the ball. Adding Seton Hall transfer Alexis Yetna back from injury this past weekend is huge.

The Stags are still dealing with a bunch of injuries, and it seems every game someone comes back, another goes down. Either way, they’re finding their way to win ball games. With those top scorers, Fairfield will be a tough out in Atlantic City in March.

Central Connecticut State (15-9, 9-2) — T-1st in the NEC

Historically one of the worst programs in the country over the past decade (67-201 record in previous nine seasons), the Blue Devils have completely turned it around this season in year three under Patrick Sellers. The Northeast Conference may not be one of the stronger mid-major leagues, but starting 9-2 in any conference isn’t something to look over, especially for a team that hasn’t finished over .500 since 2010-11.

The biggest storyline for CCSU this season has been the play of Fairfield transfer Allan Jeanne-Rose (15.2 PPG, fourth in conference). Jeanne-Rose has had six games scoring 20 or more points this season with four of them coming in NEC play. Jordan Jones (13.5 PPG & 2.0 SPG) has been super impactful in his first year in New Britain, and Kellen Amos (11.9 PPG) is at it once again this year.

As I mentioned, the NEC is pretty weak this year. Merrimack is good once again after winning the league last year despite being ineligible for the NCAA Tournament. This year, however, they are eligible and are tied with the Blue Devils in first place. FDU is solid once again as well after its historic upset in the NCAA Tournament last season. After that, there isn’t much. I like the odds of CCSU making its first dance since 2007.

Sacred Heart (12-14, 6-5) — 3rd in the NEC

The “weak link” in the state of Connecticut for mid-major basketball also happens to be in third place in their own league, which says a lot. The Pioneers have quite a veteran team under head coach Anthony Latina. Their top seven scorers all listed as seniors. The non-conference schedule was rough for Sacred Heart, but sitting over .500 in conference play is certainly a positive, especially in the NEC.

Of those seniors, none have been more impactful to the team than Alex Sobel (7.3 RPG & an NEC-best 2.6 BPG). He may not lead the Pioneers in scoring, but his presence down low improves their defense significantly. Nico Galette (14.0 PPG & 6.8 RPG) is averaging double figures for the third consecutive season, and Joey Reilly (39.3% 3PT) has been a reliable shooter every year he’s been with the program.

With how CCSU and Merrimack are playing, odds are against Sacred Heart to make the NCAA Tournament this season, but that’s the beauty of a one-bid league and conference tournament. You don’t know what’s going to happen. Don’t rule out the Pioneers to get hot at the right time in a few weeks.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. Of the five mid-major teams in Connecticut, three of them are in first place in their respective leagues, and the other two aren’t that far behind. I can’t remember a year where every CT team was playing even average basketball, let alone this.

To reiterate, Connecticut is the basketball capital of the world when it comes to college hoops. At least in 2023-24, that is.