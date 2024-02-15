Top 10 Sexiest Mid-Major Basketball Coaches of 2024

Once again, it’s the time of year when we take a look to our mid major college basketball coaches and think “who do we think is the sexiest of them all?”

This year there was no real shot at the coveted title. There was a clear winner that you guys all chose! With almost 200 entries this year, 16.8% of you decided on a clear-cut winner.

10. Bryce Drew - Grand Canyon

Coming in at number 10 this year is Bryce Drew, head coach of the Grand Canyon Antelopes. He’s in his fourth season as head coach and is the 14th head coach in program history.

With an impressive 22-2 record, they are currently sitting at the top of the WAC. Their two losses come to only South Carolina and Seattle U, and not by that much either. They even managed to knock off No. 25 San Diego back in December.

9. Danny Sprinkle - Utah State

In his first season at Utah State, Sprinkle is wasting no time showing what he and his team can do. He started the season 81-43 (.681) in four years as a head coach, adding 20 wins this season so far. He recently broke a two-game losing streak with a win against Boise State.

The Aggies are currently sitting at a comfortable 7-seed prediction in the most recent Bracketology report. With them sitting at the top of the Mountain West standings, they are going to be one hell of a team to beat this March Madness.

8. Anthony Grant - Dayton

In his seventh season at his alma mater, Grant and his Flyers are tied for first in the A-10 standings this season at 10-2.

With another 20+ win season in the bag for them, the Flyers are currently ranked 16th in the nation and are on track to do some real damage come tournament time.

7. Brian Wardle - Bradley

Coming in at No. 7 is Brian Wardle, head coach of Bradley. He is currently in his eighth season as head coach and touting a 17-8 record so far this season. While not at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference, they sit third, just below powerhouses Indiana State and Drake.

They have the chance to have a 20+ win season this year if all goes according to plan.

6. Darian DeVries - Drake

DeVries is in his sixth season as head coach of the Drake Bulldogs.

Sitting just below Indiana State he’s already reached a coveted 21 wins this season. Winning the 2023 State Farm MVC Tournament title last year, he brought the Bulldogs dancing for two out of the last three years.

At the way his team is playing, they surely have a spot in the dance again if they play their cards right.

5. Greg Kampe - Oakland

With 40 seasons under his belt, Kampe is the most seasoned coach on this list. He currently holds the title for the longest tenure at a single school. Oakland is second in the Horizon Conference with a 16-10 (11-4) record.

With only five games left in the conference season, they also have a chance at a 20-win season. Will the Grizzlies see the big dance this year? Only time will tell.

4. Safet Kastrat - Radford

While not at Radford anymore, he received 3.6% of your vote!

He served as the director of basketball operations for the last two seasons.

3. Aaron Fearne - Charlotte

After being named interim head coach back in June 2023, Fearne was elevated to permanent head coach by Charlotte 49ers. While interim head coach, he led the 49ers to their first-ever eight-game conference winning streak in program history and the first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2010.

The 49ers currently sit in third place in the American standings just below South Florida and Florida Atlantic. They have a 15-8 (9-2) record this season so far. With seven games left in conference play, they do have a chance to break the 20-win mark this season.

2. Shantay Legans - Portland

Legans was hired as head coach back in 2021 after he led Eastern Washington to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. As Pilots’ head coach, he led the team to 19-win season and their first postseason victory. Not bad if I say so, myself.

Currently though, the Pilots sit near the bottom of the West Coast Conference standings, with a 9-17 (3-8) record so far. Despite this, he received 11.2% of the vote from you guys!

1. Niko Medved - Colorado State

As the 10th head coach in program history, Medved is currently leading the charge from the middle of the pack in the Mountain West Conference standings. With an impressive 19-6 wins this season, they have the chance to do some real damage this conference tournament time.

With 16.8% of the vote, there was no doubt that this was our guy this year! Hopefully with a little hard work and some sexy luck, the Colorado State Rams can find themselves in the Big Dance this year.