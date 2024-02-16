‘What was poured into me, I pour back into our girls’

Chelsea Dungee is in her second season on the Troy coaching staff. The fifth-overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft was an All-American as a senior at Arkansas. She posted 22.3 points per game in her final year of college to lead the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament.

Dungee left Fayetteville as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,147 career points. She went on to play 14 games for the Dallas Wings during the 2021 WNBA season.

When her playing career came to a close, the Sapulpa, Okla., native picked up the whistle and embarked on a career in coaching.

She recently spoke with Mid-Major Madness’ Ian Sacks. Below is their conversation:

Ian Sacks: What drew you into the coaching profession?

Chelsea Dungee: I always wanted to coach women’s basketball. I didn’t know the time frame or when that would happen. But my long-term goal after basketball, when the ball stopped bouncing, was always to coach women’s basketball.

I always wanted to pour it back into women because there’s so many aspects, there’s so much into basketball. You have that off-the-court aspect, and you have the basketball court as well.

I’ve been around a lot of good leaders and a lot of great coaches. The Arkansas coaching staff was an amazing staff that were great leaders, demonstrators. They just taught me so much, and I was like, ‘man, this is what I want to do in life.’

I was in such a good environment at Arkansas, I was like, ‘man, I love this. I love what they do for us off the court, on the court.’ I wanted to give back to women’s basketball.

IS: That’s awesome. What drew you to Troy specifically?

CD: In the basketball world, you don’t get to pick what school you want to go to necessarily. You kind of just put in applications. You put in applications in places where jobs were available.

I was sitting at home, and basketball had just stopped. I came back from overseas, and I was like, ‘man, I want to be a women’s basketball coach. The time is now.’

I’ve been playing basketball for 20 years. I want to flip the page. I want to do something else. I want to explore this avenue, and this is the time.

So, I put in like 200 resumes, and I was like, wherever God leads me, is where I’m supposed to be. I had several different calls back, five or six. I did several different interviews.

The way that Coach [Chanda] Rigby made me feel, her plans for me, and how they ran their system, it was very similar to the way that we ran our system [at Arkansas]. So, the transition wouldn’t be too difficult because it’s the same style of play. I just love who she is as a leader, as a faith-filled woman.

She offered me the job, and I had no hesitation. And I was like, ‘man, this is the place for me.’ That’s how I ended up in Troy.

IS: How difficult of a decision was that to shift gears from your playing days to now, the coaching side of the game?

CD: It was actually a pretty smooth transition I think because of where my mind was at and how I look at things.

I was just like, ‘I’ve been playing basketball for 20 years, and basically, I want to do something else. I want to challenge myself in another area. I wanted to do something else. I want to flip the page.’

When you’ve given everything, you’ve had to basketball, and you’ve exhausted every bit of energy, you have no regret. You don’t have a day where you wish you could have given more. I didn’t have one of those days because I exhausted everything that I had into training to just do everything.

And I was like, ‘I can hang my shoes up and feel good about it because I left no stone unturned.’

IS: How is your perspective of the game different now as a coach than it was as a player?

CD: You still carry the same work ethic and the same things. Your foundation doesn’t really change too much if it’s a good foundation and a strong foundation. Being early and giving everything you have, studying of the game, studying different aspects of the game.

So, in that way, some of those foundations, honestly, I just carried with me that you still use on the coaching side. You still study the game. You still show up early, give more than what’s asked. So, it’s been a smooth transition in that area.

IS: How would you describe what life is like as an assistant coach?

CD: It’s fun. It’s a lot of travel. It’s a lot of energy exerted. But that’s kind of with anything that you do. If you want to be great at it, it requires a lot of you in many different ways. Emotionally, you have to be there for yourself and for others. You have to put others before yourself. Physically, mentally, spiritually, everything.

That’s just me, though. I enjoy those things. It’s not exhausting to me. I love waking up and doing that.

IS: How do you take your experiences from playing at the Power-Five level and playing professionally into your job as a coach and instill that in your players?

CD: I had trainers and coaches for whom attention to detail was like the biggest thing. I’m so thankful for that because I do a lot of our guards’ training and workouts. I got trained by some of the best trainers in the world that train in the NBA and WNBA.

So, taking those techniques and what I learned in college, like I said, I’m thankful to be a part of such an amazing coaching staff that I learned so much about the game of basketball. So, I pour that back in. What was poured into me, I pour back into our girls.

The training and the detail of things and different finishes and combo moves and how to read the defense.

A big thing about basketball is understanding what the defense is giving you, and I don’t think that that’s talked about enough. I think we get in there, we do different moves, but we don’t realize whether our top foot is high or low. How’s her stance, where are they pushing you, how to counteract that. And I think I specialize in that area being able to read the game.

IS: What are some life lessons that you try to instill in your players?

CD: Just foundational principles. One, I don’t push religion on anyone, but I think that was a big part of what I did: having a higher power that you look up to that you glorify and you honor. That carries you a long way. So, I try to, if people are willing and they accept and they’re Christians, I pour in in that way.

And then, just the basic things of being on time, being attentive, how you wear your clothes, how you walk, how you talk, how you present yourself is huge.

The degree is only going to get you in the door, but again, how you walk, how you talk, how you sit up, how you do all of those things. And I think that in this generation, it’s not talked about enough in how we carry ourselves and how what you post on the Internet can affect you.

All of our coaching staff, we all have specific things that we pour into the program. And it’s a big one for me is that I do all of our equipment as well, so I’m constantly talking about your appearance.

IS: All really good points of important points to keep driving home for sure. What has worked so well for you guys on the court this year sitting top-two in the Sun Belt?

CD: Honestly, a big one is we return four of our five starters. That chemistry goes a long ways and understanding each other and our playing style.

We get up and down the floor, we try to score 120 points a game. Our fast break is called a 120 fast break. So, we’re always trying to get up and down in transition.

And that causes a lot of problems in many ways because a lot of teams’ transition defense is not great. We try to capitalize on that. We try to make you tired. So, we condition really hard in the summertime. Our conditioning plays a big part in the fourth quarter.

That’s something we did at Arkansas as well. If you go back or you watched us, you’d realize that we got a lot of points in transition and on the fast break.

And of course, what this program stands on is rebounding. We led the nation in rebounding the last five or six years and just like [on Feb. 1], we got 30 offensive rebounds. Tai Porchia, one of our post players, had 11 offensive rebounds and the other team’s total for the entire game was 11.

So, we have one player getting 11 offensive rebounds, compared to ULM combined getting 11 rebounds. You get extra points from there.

But really transition, returning four of our five starters and offensive rebounds are what we stand on this year.

IS: Those numbers of o-boards 30 for a team and 11 for one player are staggering. You mentioned your playing days at Arkansas. I still remember watching you in the NCAA Tournament and having a great game there. When you think back to your career, what’s the first or second thing that you think of?

CD: The first thing I would think of is when I first started at Arkansas, we were the bottom of the conference. When I transferred in there, they won two games in the SEC the entire year.

Coach [Mike] Neighbors and I were going to flip this program around, and we’re going to start by first being a great teammate.

I think that sometimes teams throw that out there that we’re a family, and that gets overused sometimes because they want it to sound good. But are you really a family? Are you really connected?

I want to talk about that first because they really stand on that, and family is a huge thing to them. I look at them as family. I call them equivalent to my real family. Like they’re on the same level. I love them.

The things that they’ve done for not only me, but for my entire team and how they prepared us for life. I walked right off the court and went right into coaching, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that if they did not prepare us for life. And for that, I forever thank them.

From the basketball standpoint, when you go into a school that’s at the bottom of the conference, and you end up, your last year a top-25 team, top-10 team in the country in three years is staggering to me because that does not happen very often in a three-year span.

You’re beating UConn, you’re beating Baylor, you’re beating South Carolina and you’re beating Tennessee consistently. You’ve got to be doing something right.

There’s so many things I can sit here and talk about my experience at Arkansas because of how valuable that coaching staff is.

IS: Quite an amazing turnaround that you helped orchestrate there. Chelsea, anything else that you can think of?

CD: I just really want to get across that this is a great program. I’m thankful to be at Troy, but if it wasn’t for where I came from, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. I’m thankful on both sides of it, and I’m so thankful to get back to women’s basketball.

It makes me smile. It makes me get up in the morning that I get to impact women’s basketball. I get to impact women in this society in this time. To uplift women is such a powerful movement right now, and I’m glad that I get to be a part of that.