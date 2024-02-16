Anderson and Gallagher usher in new era of Iona-Manhattan rivalry

A quick jaunt on a few of Robert Moses’ infamous New York City parkways is all that separates Manhattan College from Iona University. It’s only about a 15-minute bus ride, but it holds nearly 80 years of history along the carriageways. Two founding members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will do battle for the 105th time on Friday night, with new faces manning each sideline.

“It’s one of those regional rivalries that makes college basketball special,” Gaels’ first-year coach Tobin Anderson told Mid-Major Madness. “People come out, alumni are invested, and it’s always a great environment.”

While Anderson and Jaspers’ head coach John Gallagher are each new to this rivalry, they both are intrinsically familiar with the northeast college basketball landscape. This one means something.

“College basketball is losing a lot of rivalries,” Gallagher said. “So, the fact that we get to play twice is good for both programs.”

Neither Iona nor Manhattan is having a banner year, with Iona sitting at 7-5 in the MAAC and Manhattan at 2-11, but don’t tell that to the coaches, players or fans. For lack of a better phrase, you can throw the records and resumes out the window when these two meet.

“They’re a couple of bounces away from being right in the middle of things,” Anderson said of the Jaspers. “Gal is an excellent coach and his team is not easy to play against. They do a good job controlling tempo and they’re disciplined at both ends.”

Gallagher hopes some of those bounces begin to go their way. Manhattan let another game slip away on Saturday, with a 10-point second-half lead erased by Siena at home. In order for the Jaspers to turn their season around, coming to play on Friday night is paramount.

“Rivalries like this are important,” Gallagher said. “You need to be mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to handle these games. The feeling around the team is that we want to get ready for the MAAC Tournament, and the best way to do that is to play well on Friday.”

Manhattan’s young core is chomping at the bit for a big win. Jaden Winston’s maturation throughout the season has opened eyes, and Seydou Traore’s athleticism created matchup problems around the conference. Even though the wins haven’t followed, heads are being turned.

“I expect (Manhattan) to be a major factor in the league the next four years,” Anderson said.

While Manhattan comes in stumbling, the Gaels are attempting to bounce back. After four consecutive wins, Iona had a letdown game in the second half of the Buffalo trip, losing to Canisius on Saturday. However, thanks to the emergence of Greg Gordon as one of the league’s top players, and Jeremiah Quigley as one of the top freshmen, there’s palpable buzz around this iteration of the Maroon & Gold.

“Iona is playing well,” Gallagher said. “Tobin has them ready for March. Tobin’s teams respond well to adversity, they compete, and you need to be ready.”

Iona is used to holding a target on its back. But, for the neighbors to the southwest, it’s more than just an average target.

“I wouldn’t say the game is circled,” Gallagher said. “But there’s an asterisk next to this game.”

Like many of these rivalry matchups in the past, ESPNU will display the hatred to a national audience live on Friday night from New Rochelle. While that game will get the national spotlight, it’s one of many important ones on the MAAC slate this weekend.

Here’s a few things to keep an eye out for:

1: Will Niagara’s road magic continue?

Niagara, Saint Mary’s, and Colgate are the only teams in college basketball with at least five conference road wins and zero conference road losses. The latter two are staples in every NCAA Tournament and both sit alone atop their conferences. Niagara though? Tied for third, just a single game separates the Purple Eagles from seventh place in the MAAC standings despite a perfect road record.

This weekend provides Niagara’s toughest road challenge yet, a trip to Connecticut. The two teams ahead of NU in the standings are the two teams standing in their way this weekend.

A Friday night tilt with Fairfield is the first leg. Back in January, the Purple Eagles ended the Stags’ eight-game winning streak with a 96-72 win on Monteagle Ridge. However, with Alexis Yetna in the fold, Fairfield is looking to continue a February surge, adding on to a current three-game winning streak.

After that battle, first-place Quinnipiac will play host to Niagara. The Bobcats fell to Mount St. Mary’s at Knott Arena on Saturday, ending their 10-game winning streak. Searching for a bounceback, Quinnipiac will be energized for Sunday’s meeting with the Purple Eagles. The last two matchups between the two programs have needed more than 40 minutes to determine a winner.

In order for Niagara to escape the weekend with its road record unblemished, it will need contributions from plenty of sources. Harlan Obioha’s rim deterrence is paramount against Quinnipiac’s athletic frontcourt, while Luke Bumbalough, Braxton Bayless, and Ahmad Henderson will need to keep pace offensively with the Stags’ stacked backcourt.

2: The Mount is hot!

Entering February, the Mount was eroding. But now, Dan Engelstad’s team has begun to climb back towards the summit. Three KenPom Game MVP performances from Dakota Leffew have spurred on a four-game winning streak and placed the Hampton, Georgia, native firmly in the conversation for player of the year in the conference.

With just one more win, the Mount would match its conference win total from last season, its first in the MAAC. This weekend, road trips to Rider and Fairfield present challenging, but winnable games.

The x-factor for Mount St. Mary’s is freshman Ron Jessamy. His per-40-minute averages of 20.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals are impressive, but the key is his ability to stay on the court. In his last three games, he has played 59 minutes and committed just three personal fouls.

3: Can Saint Peter’s stop the slide

Since Corey Washington’s injury, the MAAC has essentially pulled the Jackson Storm “enjoy retirement” on Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks entered a late January tilt with Rider sitting at 6-1, but in the second half of that game, Washington went down with a shoulder injury, and SPU has been fading, fading fast, since then.

From that 6-1 start, Saint Peter’s has stumbled to 7-6, and it ranks 339th in Erik Haslam’s momentum metric.

Now, Bashir Mason’s team must avoid the cataclysmic crash that Lightning McQueen took. With or without Washington, Saint Peter’s must avoid falling to .500 with a home loss to Siena, because the next few games after that are much tougher. The Peacocks travel to New Rochelle to face Iona on Sunday, before facing Mount St. Mary’s and Marist next week.

Here is a look at the remaining MAAC schedule with less than a month until tip-off in Atlantic City.