Izzy Higginbottom excels for Arkansas State

San Marcos, Texas. Jan. 20, 2024. Arkansas State is visiting Texas State in women’s basketball. Just moments before tipoff, the starting lineups are being introduced with the Red Wolves going first.

Cue Halloween Theme.

The synthesized song associated with Michael Myers blares on the sound system to intimidate opponents coming into Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

But it has the opposite effect for one Arkansas State player: Izzy Higginbottom, the Sun Belt’s leading scorer.

The Batesville, Ark., native listens to “Halloween Theme” before every game.

“For me, it’s just kind of like getting into that killer mindset,” she said. “It’s just a different zone for the game.”

Higginbottom’s pregame ritual came from Kobe Bryant, who said he listened to the song before games to help him get in the mindset of a stone-cold killer, who is void of emotion on the court.

But the similarities between Higginbottom and Bryant go much deeper than affinity for the song.

The junior guard is averaging 22.9 points per game, which ranks top in the conference and seventh nationally.

“As a coach, you always want the best for [your players],” Arkansas State associate head coach Lizzie Nessling said. “You want them to see success. So, Izzy seeing this level of success is awesome because she puts the work in. Of course, everyone loves the product that she’s putting on the floor … But people don’t see behind closed doors the amount of work that she puts in. You always want your hardest workers to find the most success.”

Higginbottom has scored in double figures in all but one game this season (when she scored eight points). She has scored 30+ points seven times and has reached the 20-point plateau on 15 occasions in 24 contests.

In a stretch from late January through early February, she reeled off three straight games with 30 points, including a career-high 35 against South Alabama on Jan. 31.

“It’s fun to watch,” Arkansas State junior guard/forward Anna Griffin said. “When I’m on the floor, I always get hyped for her. She’s always calm and brings us together.”

Higginbottom credits her scoring prowess to priding herself on her consistency and efficiency. The guard is shooting 48% from the field, 40% from deep and 91% from the free-throw line.

She leads the Sun Belt in scoring (22.9) and minutes per game (37.4). She ranks second in free-throw percentage (91%) and assists-to-turnover ratio (1.8). She is also top-10 in field goal percentage and assists. He minutes and free-throw shooting both rank top-10 in the country.

“I would expect Izzy to be a little coach or something after college,” Griffin said. “I know she would be very, very good at it because her IQ is through the roof and she’s a kind-hearted person.”

The 5-foot-7 junior was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award earlier this week.

Beyond the personal accolades, Higginbottom focuses on team success. After serving as the leading scorer on a team that went 13-19 overall and 6-12 in the conference last season, she has guided the Red Wolves to a 13-11 overall mark and 6-7 conference record so far this year.

“It’s always been about the work for me and about winning and helping my team accomplish what we want to accomplish,” Higginbottom said. “I have definitely held myself to a higher standard this year… Everything I do like on the court, off the court, I want to be professional in it.”

Her scoring average is nearly seven points higher than last year. Her field goal percentage is up from 39% to 48% and her accuracy from 3-point land is up 11.4%.

“I really think that the sky’s the limit because she still has a whole nother year,” Nessling said.

She is in her second season with Arkansas State after playing her freshman season at Missouri. But the chance to play about an hour and 15 minutes away from home was too hard to pass up.

“I wanted to come back and play for my home state,” Higginbottom said. “I felt like Arkansas State was the perfect place for me to do that.”