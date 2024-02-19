The Other Top 25: San Diego State takes over top spot of ranking

San Diego State becomes the fifth team to claim the No. 1 spot in the Other Top 25 by ascending to the top spot in this week’s ranking.

The Aztecs sit at 20-6 overall and 9-4 in the Mountain West, which is tied for first place with Utah State.

SDSU currently ranks 18th in both KenPom and the NET and is 23rd in Bart Torvik. It is undefeated against opponents outside of Quadrant I.

Brian Dutcher’s team features an elite defense, which sits seventh in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. It allows 66.9 points per game, second-best in the Mountain West.

San Diego State picked up a pair of home conference wins this past week by defeating Colorado State 71-55 on Tuesday and New Mexico 81-70 on Friday.

Over the last month, the Aztecs have dropped just one game in regulation by more than one point.

Previous No. 1 Dayton dropped to third with Saint Mary’s ahead of it. After suffering a two-point loss at VCU on Feb. 9, the Flyers claimed a pair of home A-10 wins this past week. They knocked off Duquesne by 16 and topped Fordham by eight.

Nine of the 10 teams in last week’s top-10 remained in the top 10. Indiana State, who had been sixth, fell to 12. Missouri Valley rival Drake replaced the Sycamores in the top 10.

Two teams joined the ranking after not appearing last week. South Florida claimed No. 17, and Loyola Chicago placed 22.

The Bulls are 12-1 in the American and have won 11 straight games. They are 19-5 this season and defeated Florida Atlantic 90-86 Sunday afternoon. Since starting the season 2-4, they have won 17 of their last 18 with the lone loss coming at UAB by four.

Loyola Chicago sits in second place in the Atlantic 10 with an 11-2 mark. The Ramblers are 19-7 on the year and have won six straight games.

Memphis and Bradley were dropped from the top 25. The Tigers, who spent three weeks at No. 1, have lost six of their last nine contests, including both this week. Most recently, they fell at SMU 106-79. The Braves have suffered defeats in three of their last four games.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Feb. 19, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 San Diego St. (4) 148 2 2 Saint Mary's (1) 143 3 3 Dayton (1) 140 1 4 Utah St. 121 4 T-5 New Mexico 120 5 T-5 Colorado St. 120 7 7 Grand Canyon 107 10 8 Florida Atlantic 105 8 9 Nevada 97 9 10 Drake 87 12 11 Princeton 81 13 12 Indiana St. 78 6 13 Boise St. 70 11 14 McNeese St. 63 18 T-15 San Francisco 57 T-16 T-15 Appalachian St. 57 20 17 South Florida 52 RV 18 James Madison 48 14 19 SMU 47 T-22 20 Richmond 36 15 21 Yale 33 21 22 Loyola Chicago 27 NR 23 Cornell 20 25 T-24 Samford 18 19 T-24 VCU 18 T-22

Others Receiving Votes:

Charlotte 15; Memphis 14; Akron 11; UC Irvine 5; Vermont 5; Louisiana Tech 4; Bradley 3

Dropped from Ranking:

Memphis – T-16; Bradley – 24

