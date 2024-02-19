Column: Yale, Princeton, and Cornell are the Ivy’s Best Top 3 in Years

It’s around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night on ESPN2. A packed crowd at a historic college basketball venue watches as freshman guard Dalen Davis drains a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the home team ahead of their bitter rivals 35-30 with under a minute to play in the first half.

No, this isn’t the ACC, SEC, or Big East.

This is the Ivy League.

And it deserves your attention.

Davis’ triple was a critical juncture in Princeton’s late first-half burst to jump ahead of Yale at Jadwin Gym. The Tigers never relinquished the lead that it took just moments earlier en route to a 74-63 victory, drawing even in the season series with the Bulldogs.

Yale entered that matchup undefeated in conference play, and Ivy Player of the Year frontrunner Danny Wolf was a huge reason why. Standing 7-feet with guard skills, the sophomore from Chicago propelled Yale to home victories over Princeton and the other top team in the league, Cornell, with 20-point double-doubles. Meanwhile, up in Ithaca, Cornell’s blistering fast pace allowed it to breeze past a then 15-1 Princeton team back in January in a game that was never really a contest.

So, that’s where we stand right now. Yale and Cornell are tied for first at 8-1, with an impending matchup Friday night on the south shore of Cayuga Lake. Right behind them at 7-2, Princeton, which doesn’t have the chance to exact revenge on Cornell until March 2, and instead must travel north to face Harvard and Dartmouth this weekend.

Every conference has top teams, they all send (at least) one to the tournament, what makes the Ivy League special?

For the first time in the KenPom era, the Ivy League’s top three all rank within the top 110. The league ranks 12th amongst all leagues per KenPom, tied for the highest ranking ever for the Ancient Eight. While the league isn’t all about the top three, there are storylines from top to bottom including freshman superstar Malik Mack leading Harvard, Columbia’s emergence, and Dartmouth’s unionization attempts, the three at the top have stood out.

In the transfer portal era of college basketball, losing undergraduate stars has become inevitable for mid majors. However, the Ivy League isn’t a normal mid-major league.

It’s cliche, but choosing to attend an Ivy League school isn’t a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision. While some players might be able to seek NIL deals at bigger basketball schools, there’s no league with greater buy in from its players and coaches than the Ivy.

Yale made the NCAA Tournament in 2022 led by upperclassmen like Azar Swain and Jalen Gabbidon, but waiting in the wings were replacements. Bez Mbeng and Matt Knowling carved out key roles on that team by the end of the season, while August Mahoney and John Poulakidas were able to play meaningful minutes for a good team.

With those four along with EJ Jarvis as the starting lineup last season, the Bulldogs were even better. Head coach James Jones led them to 65th in KenPom, but Yale missed out on the NCAA Tournament. This year, the core four returned once again, but with Jarvis’ graduation, Wolf stepped into his role. While he wasn’t ready for big minutes last year, the season of learning behind the scenes allowed Wolf to blossom into the superstar that he is.

Only three Division I coaches have been in their current jobs longer than Jones, who has won over 63% of his Ivy League games with the Bulldogs. In 24 seasons at the helm, the Long Island native has finished outside the top four just once, and that was in his first season.

Consistency is the secret in New Haven, it’s been the same old dance year after year. Yale is always balanced, focused, and disciplined. Mbeng controls the flow of the game on both ends, Knowling’s mid range is money, and Poulakidas and Mahoney will burn you if given an inch of space.

Yale entered the season with sky-high expectations, and despite losses to Rhode Island, Weber State, and Fairfield, the Bulldogs are right where they want to be in late February. Controlling its own destiny for an outright Ivy League title.

You could argue that the reason why Yale didn’t dance last year is because it had to play a true road game in the Ivy League Championship.

The beneficiary of that? Princeton

While the Tigers lost three starters from last year’s team, continuity is still deeply entrenched within their success.

Like Yale, Princeton’s surprising best player has been a sophomore who didn’t play a ton as a freshman. Xaivian Lee doesn’t look like a basketball star, with his super slender complexion, but he plays like one.

His bag is remarkably deep, his shotmaking is electric, and he is not afraid of anything. Lee doesn’t shy away from contact, be it in the form of drawing fouls (#2 in the Ivy League) or crashing the glass (#5 in the Ivy League in DR%).

It’s not often that a mid-major program loses an NBA player but improves its KenPom ranking by 25 spots, but that’s exactly what Mitch Henderson’s squad did. Tosan Evbuomwan was the heart and soul of the Tigers last year, but even more impressive than Evbuomwan’s stardom is how quickly Henderson was able to adjust to life without him.

Princeton said goodbye to post-up sets and crowding the interior to fight for rebounds. Instead, it’s a spread offense focused on extreme amounts of dribble penetration and spot-up shooting. While those were already key aspects of Princeton’s offense last year, it’s the defining trait this season.

And it has worked. The Tigers have the 28th ranked offense in the country per KenPom, 69 spots higher than last year. That offense has led Princeton to eight road wins (tied for the 7th most in the country), including impressive results at Hofstra, Duquesne, Monmouth, and Delaware.

“We don’t dictate our schedule. We say yes to everybody that wants to play us that’s good,” Mitch Henderson said after the Tigers’ loss at St. Joe’s on December 10th.

It was a hard-fought game between two extremely talented teams, but the Hawks came out on top in front of a boisterous home crowd.

Despite the similar stature in program size and the lack of a paycheck for the Tigers, Princeton isn’t expecting St. Joe’s to play at Jadwin next year. Yet, this year’s game was still played.

Princeton is too good for high-major schools to want to buy, but too risky for high-majors to play home-and-homes with. Thus, in order for the Tigers to field a competitive schedule, it must schedule high-level mid-major programs, which is exactly what it did.

However, it won’t be enough. Even at 19-3, the odds that Princeton makes the NCAA Tournament without winning Ivy Madness are virtually nonexistent. The Tigers didn’t have a single quadrant one opportunity because nobody wanted to give them one.

Princeton and Yale are as close to known commodities on a national stage as Ivy League teams can be, but they’re not the only ones. You may not know its players by name, but Cornell’s continuity has only strengthened its unique identity and pushed it to a 19-4 start.

The Big Red have never won a game in Ivy Madness, but Brian Earl and his seemingly endless supply of players off the bench are ready to change that.

Cornell plays at warp speed. Only four teams have shorter offensive possessions, and only ten teams take a larger share of their shots from beyond the arc.

“We’re trying to score 100,” Earl said on Ivy League media day. “We try to make teams play in their uncomfortable zones.”

33.9% isn’t an excellent three-point shooting clip, but every single player on the floor must be guarded along the perimeter. Whether its six-foot-two guard Cooper Noard, or six-foot-nine big Sean Hansen, you have to pay attention. It pulls your defense away from the basket, and when you least expect it, the nation's #1 two-point percentage offense can take advantage.

Noard, Hansen, Isaiah Gray, Nazir Williams, and top scorer Chris Manon are typically the first five, but they’re far from the only five.

Before you know it. Boom. Full line change, those five are out, and Keller Boothby, AK Okereke, Guy Ragland, Jacob Beccles, and Jake Fiegen are in.

In fact, those two lineups are Cornell’s most two common alignments over the last five games. That doesn’t mean those are the only two though, as Earl mixes and matches to find whatever works on a given night.

You know exactly what you’re going to get with Cornell, you just never know who is going to give it to you.

In 2019-2020, Cornell finished 4-10 in the Ivy League with the 314th fastest tempo in the country. The 2020-2021 Ivy League season was canceled due to COVID-19, but Earl and staff were hard at work, completely revamping the system.

Then, in 2021-22, the Big Red finished 7-7 and made Ivy Madness while playing a super deep bench and the 16th fastest tempo in the country. Six of the aforementioned ten players were on that 2022 team. Manon, Ragland, Williams, Hansen, Gray, and Boothby all played important roles in that group.

Okereke and Noard joined the program last season, but sat behind upperclassmen like Greg Dolan and Marcus Filien, waiting their turns. That group went 7-7 again, but finished with a top 50 offense in the country, and a KenPom ranking 55 spots higher than the year before.

This year, the duopoly has been broken, the glass ceiling is shattered.

Sitting at 8-1 in conference play and 84th in the NET rankings, the Big Red have already clinched their first winning season in Ivy League play since Steve Donahue’s 2010 Sweet 16 team.

But they aren’t satisfied with just that.

“Last year, we were happy to have made the tournament, but we were disappointed with some of our performances at the end of the season,” Earl said at media day.

This year, they’ll have a chance at revenge.

In a league where every single game matters just that much more, given the structure of the schedule and the tournament, it’s remarkable that not once have any of these three teams been picked off by somebody outside of it.

Sure, the middle of the league might be a tad worse than usual, as Brown and Penn have been disappointing, but it’s still a testament to the strength of the top 3.

Over two mid-March afternoons in uptown Manhattan, this will all be settled. I can say with near certainty that one of these teams will cut down the nets at Columbia’s Levein Gym, and then a few hours later, learn their NCAA Tournament fate.

After all, there’s no better place for the greatest drama from the greatest game on the planet to play out than right on Broadway, in the greatest city in the world.