Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Chellia Watson, Buffalo

Mid-Major Madness selected Buffalo guard Chellia Watson as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 22-28.

Watson averaged 41.5 points per game in two games last week. She scored a school record 47 points at Toledo on Saturday. She shot 17-for-30 from the floor and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

She also scored her 1,000th career point in the four-point loss. She added five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes.

Earlier in the week, the redshirt senior notched a then career-high 36 points in an 82-72 win over Bowling Green. She went 15-of-32 from the field and pulled down eight boards to go along with five assists.

In addition to her scoring output, the MAC player of the week averaged 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for the week.

Watson has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and has claimed three conference player of the week honors.

The Winder, Ga., native ranks third in the country in scoring at 25.1 points per game. She is averaging better than 29 points per game in conference play.

Honorable Mention

Akasha Davis, Lamar Jr. F/C

Davis averaged 19 points and 16.5 rebounds per game with a pair of double-doubles to help the Cardinals pick up two wins. She scored 19 points in both games and pulled down 16 rebounds against New Orleans and 17 vs. Southeastern Louisiana. She has notched a double-double in six straight games.

Megan McConnell, Duquesne Jr. G

McConnell posted 12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and five assists to lead the Dukes to a 2-0 week. She shot 50% from the field. The guard tallied an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double in a win over Richmond. McConnell just missed a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a victory over Loyola Chicago.

Macy McGlone, Eastern Illinois Jr. F

McGlone tallied 22.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per game to lead the Panthers to a pair of wins. The junior hit the game winner to lift EIU over Tennessee Tech on Thursday. She had 14 points and 10 boards for a double-double. Two days later, she had 30 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in an overtime win against Tennessee State. McGlone is in the nation with 16 double-doubles.

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sacred Heart So. G

Pryor produced 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game last week to lead the Pioneers to two victories. She shot 16-for-25 (64%) from the floor. The Baltimore native opened the week with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, six rebounds, three assists and five steals against LIU. She almost came just short of a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and six steals against FDU Saturday.

Alexis Whitfield, UC Santa Barbara Sr. F

Whitfield had a monster game in the Gauchos’ lone contest – a win over Hawaii. The senior tied a career-high with 23 points and a career-best 19 rebounds in 36 minutes. She shot 8-for-16 from the floor and was the Big West player of the week.