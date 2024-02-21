Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Dillon Jones, Weber State

Mid-Major Madness has selected Weber State forward Dillon Jones as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 12-18. With a pair of all-around performances, Jones led back-to-back wins and pushed the Wildcats into third-place in the Big Sky Conference.

Following a shaky start to conference play that saw Weber State open the slate with a 3-5 record, the Wildcats have rebounded with six consecutive wins to climb the standings.

This past week, Jones guided the Wildcats to the program’s fifth and six straight victories, initially leading a tightly contested 70-69 comeback win on the road over Idaho.

Jones finished with 29 points, six rebounds, and tied his career-high with nine assists in the game. He shot 8-for-15 from the floor and a clutch 12-for-13 at the charity stripe.

Just two days later, Jones and the Wildcats traveled to Cheney, Wash., for a matchup with Big Sky leader Eastern Washington. EWU edged out Weber State 80-78 at home last month.

To maintain pace with the top half of the conference, the Wildcats managed a 90-84 win over the Eagles. Led by Jones, the two-time All-Conference selection tied his career-high with 30 points. He added eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Over the duration of the week, Jones finished shooting 19-for-37 from the field, managed 4-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc, and went 17-of-19 at the line.

For his consecutive performances, Jones was honored with his seventh Big Sky Player of the Week selection this season.

While the Wildcats entered last week just outside the top three in the Big Sky standings, head coach Eric Duft now has his team just a half-game out of second-place and firmly in conference title contention.

Honorable Mentions:

Jestin Porter (Middle Tennessee) - Porter made CUSA history by going 8-for-8 from 3-point range, which is the most triples without a miss in conference history. That performance helped MTSU defeat UTEP in double OT. He finished with 41 points. In a win over New Mexico State, he contributed 26 points.

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) - Rebounding from a loss at VCU, Holmes managed back-to-back double-doubles with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Duquesne. He followed it up with 29 points and 10 boards to help stave off a comeback effort from Fordham.

Jacob Crews (UT-Martin) - Started the week with 32 points and six rebounds in a win over Southern Indiana, Crews contributed a team-leading 29 points and eight boards to help upset Morehead State and pull the Skyhawks within a game of first-place in the OVC.