The longest win-streak in mid-major basketball belongs to Fairfield women’s hoops

Carly Thibault-DuDonis calls a timeout in a tie game with 2 seconds left. She didn’t need to though.

“Coach Blake (DuDonis) does all of our special situations,” Thibault-DuDonis told Mid-Major Madness. “We go through them every shoot around, so they know it. We could have called it on the sideline.”

The play in question was an over-the-top inbound pass from Izabel Nicoletti-Leite to Emina Selimovic for a layup under the basket, and it worked. Fairfield escaped with a 61-59 win at Mount St. Mary’s despite leading for less than a minute the entire way. The Stags’ winning streak extended to 20, the second longest in the country, behind only top-ranked South Carolina.

Fairfield is not ranked in the AP Top 25. Prominent Bracketology sources such as ESPN and HerHoopStats predicts Fairfield needs the MAAC’s automatic bid to make the NCAA Tournament. But the Stags don’t need the approval, they know how good they are and they’ve known for a long time.

Thibault-DuDonis knew as soon as she entered the locker room following the team’s lone loss at Vanderbilt back in November.

“The fun thing about that is that we got to the locker room and our team wasn’t satisfied,” she said. “It wasn’t like a moral victory that we hung with an SEC team on the road, like they were mad that they didn’t win. They wanted to go get one at Rutgers because they knew that let one get away at Vandy, and that’s when I think I knew the type of team we had.”

Others in the program knew it long before that.

“I knew this team was special when we were here for summer workouts,” senior guard Nellie Brown said. “The way we were just knocking down shots, everybody was cheering for each other. The energy was great, the vibes were great, I already knew we were gonna be a championship team.”

Brown is in her fourth year with Fairfield. She’s paid her dues and she’s now the team’s emotional leader, on and off the floor.

“Nellie is a warrior,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “She is the epitome of a competitor and she has her fingerprints all over the game.”

As a rotation piece on Fairfield’s NCAA Tournament team under Joe Frager in 2021-22, Brown knows what it takes to reach the promised land. She credits the senior leadership of that team as a major influence on her excellence this season.

“[Former Fairfield guard] Rachel Hakes is one of the best leaders I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “Talking to her, and trying to get some feedback about leading the team this year has been great. It’s been great going through the trials and tribulations. It’s an honor to go through this adversity and solve problems together, and then win games together.”

Her emphasis on her two-way game has bled through to the rest of the group, and it’s been the key to the team’s consistency.

“I honestly don’t think there’s enough two-way players in this league,” Brown said. “But we have enough of them on this team. You’ve got (Nicole Gallagher), (Lauren) Beach, you got Emina (Selimovic), it’s crazy. We’ve got a good group of girls.”

And the two-way prowess isn’t just something that the players believe in. It speaks to the culture that Thibault-DuDonis has built along the shore of Long Island Sound.

“A lot of people think we win by out-scoring people, which a lot of the times we do,” the second-year head coach said. “But we can also win by digging in on defense and getting it done that way and having a lot of different people step up.”

Fairfield had to do just that in the win over Mount St. Mary’s. When the Stags found themselves down by eight points at halftime, Thibault-DuDonis knew exactly which buttons to push to help bring her team back.

“I didn’t think we did a great job of defending penetration early in the game,” she said. “So we played a little bit more of our zone in the second half, which I thought just gave us a different look and changed the dynamic a little bit.”

While Brown’s experience and leadership have been vital to the team’s success, Fairfield wouldn’t be anywhere near 22-1 without the precociousness of the freshman class.

It all starts with leading scorer Meghan Andersen, who was honored as the first-ever freshman semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. She’s one of just two freshmen in the country averaging 15 points and 5 rebounds with a true shooting percentage above 60%, with the other being Iowa State’s Audi Crooks.

Andersen was initially committed to play for Stephanie Gaitley at Fordham, but after she was let go in June 2022, Fairfield swooped in, and she hasn’t looked back.

“She knows she likes a smaller environment,” Thibault-DuDonis said of her star freshman. “So it was a really good fit for her, and she’s carried us a lot this year.”

While Andersen gets the headlines, she’s not the only freshman making waves in Fairfield. Kaety L’Amoreaux has averaged nearly 10 points per game in her debut season, while also adding four rebounds and 2.5 assists.

“Meg isn’t a freshman, and I don’t think Kaety is a freshman either,” Brown said of her prodigious teammates. “I think these girls lied on their birth certificates.”

Even as Andersen has begun to hit the proverbial freshman wall, it hasn’t slowed the Stags’ winning ways.

“She’d be the first to tell you that the last couple of games, she hasn’t shot her best,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “But that’s where the beauty of our depth is that if she has a great game, it gives us a huge boost, but there’s always other people that have been able to step up. I do think it takes a little bit of the pressure off that she doesn’t have to do everything.”

L’Amoreaux has been one of those players to step up, matching a career-high with 20 points in the win over the Mount after missing the previous Saturday’s game against Saint Peter’s.

“With L’Amoreaux, oh my goodness,” Brown gushed. “There’s just so much you could say, she’s like a mini-me, but times ten. She could shoot it, she can get it on defense, it doesn’t matter. She just came off an injury and dropped 20, she’s insane.”

With nine players playing more than ten minutes per game in conference play, the Stags have so many different ways to win. They’ll have to dig into that bag this weekend, with impending matchups against second-place Niagara and third-place Siena.

The Purps have won eight in a row and sit at 11-4, while the Saints “gave (Fairfield) hell in Leo D. Mahoney” in their last meeting according to Brown. And with a massive target on its back, Fairfield knows how important these games are.

“These are the two teams that we’re currently battling to try and win a championship,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “If you can’t get up for that, I don’t know what will.”