Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Sisi Eleko, Canisius

Mid-Major Madness selected Canisius sophomore Sisi Eleko as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 12-18.

Eleko averaged 19.5 points and 15.0 rebounds per game last week to help the Golden Griffs pick up a pair of victories. She also shot 50% from the field.

The Montreal native amassed 18 points, 15 rebounds and three assists against Marist. She followed it up with 21 points and another 15 boards against Siena. She netted 14 of her 21 points in the second half as Canisius pulled out a seven-point victory. She shot 9-for-16 in the contest.

The sophomore forward leads the MAAC in several categories: scoring (16.0 points per game), rebounding (10.7) and double-doubles (13).

The 6-foot-2 post garnered her third MAAC Player of the Week honor, which is tied for the most in the league. The Griffs sit in a tie for fourth place in the standings.

Honorable Mention:

Khamari Mitchell-Steen, Northern Kentucky Jr. Guard

Mitchell-Steen averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game to help the Norse claim a pair of wins. The Oak Ridge, Tenn., native posted 25 points, eight boards, five assists, four steals and two blocks in a victory over IUPUI. One game later, she tallied a career-high 30 points in a win against Wright State. She also registered seven rebounds, five steals and four assists in the contest.

Laniah Randle, Southern Illinois Jr. Forward

Randle posted a pair of 30-point performances this week to help the Salukis earn a pair of road victories. At Evansville, she notched a then-career-high 32 points. The forward also dished out four assists. Against Indiana State, Randle poured in a career-best 36 points to lead SIU to an 80-70 win. That’s the third highest point total in a single game in program history. She pulled down 11 boards for her conference-leading ninth double-double and tallied three steals.

Savannah Wheeler, Middle Tennessee State Gr. Guard

Wheeler averaged 21.5 points per game and shot 6-for-11 from 3-point land to help the Blue Raiders extend their win streak to 11. The Catlettsburg, Ky., native posted 27 points and three assists in a 73-37 win over New Mexico State. The CUSA Preseason Player of the Year tallied 16 points, six boards and four assists in a 15-point win over UTEP. She claimed her second straight Conference USA Player of the Week award. Wheeler leads the league in scoring (17.4), assists (4.9), assist/turnover ratio (2.1) and minutes (37.6).