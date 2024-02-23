Greg Paulus on Niagara’s road success, other MAAC notes

After Quinnipiac defeated Marist in Poughkeepsie back in January, Tom Pecora remembered what Bobby Cremins once told him: “When you win on the road, it’s magic, it doesn’t matter what league you’re in.”

Well, if one road win is a magic trick, then Greg Paulus must be the reincarnation of Harry Houdini.

In seven MAAC road games Niagara is 7-0, only Colgate and Saint Mary’s can match that mark. But, those teams are clearly much better relative to their league than the Purple Eagles are. So, what’s the secret?

“We don’t look at it like it’s a home game or an away game,” Paulus told Mid-Major Madness. “It’s an opportunity for us to compete, and with so many close games home and away in this conference, we’ve been fortunate to make a few more plays down the stretch.”

Among those plays down the stretch run of games is Braxton Bayless’ game-winning shot at Iona. It was just the eighth Niagara win in New Rochelle in 34 attempts. Bayless’ shot capped off what was at the time the best weekend of his career. He scored a career-high 20 points in a win over Manhattan at Draddy, and followed it up with 22 against Iona.

It was a great weekend for the Purps, marking the first time in exactly six years that Niagara had swept a road weekend in MAAC play. Since then, the Purps have swept two more, with wins at Rider and Mount St. Mary’s in late January, and the impressive Connecticut sweep this past weekend over second-place Fairfield and first-place Quinnipiac.

“Our defense did a really good job in both of those games,” Paulus said of the sweep. “Both of those teams have a lot of talent and versatility, and they play an up-tempo style, so it took a team effort for us, different guys stepping up.”

The key to Niagara’s defensive success in MAAC play is 7-foot big man Harlan Obioha. The Hoxie, Kansas, native was a highly touted offensive tackle recruit, but chose to play basketball at the collegiate level, and Niagara is stoked that he did.

He showed flashes throughout his freshman year, but struggled significantly with foul trouble. He was only able to play 21.6% of the minutes, but this year, he’s stayed mostly out of foul trouble, and played 63.9% of the minutes.

In addition to his scoring and rebounding averages rising dramatically from 2.9 and 3.1 to 9.8 and 7.8, Obioha’s defensive impact is tremendous. While you won’t notice it on the box score, Hoop-Explorer’s On-Off data allows us to see just how much he can disrupt an offense.

When Obioha is on the floor, in MAAC play, just 37.4% of opponents’ field goal attempts are taken at the rim, a number that skyrockets to 55.2% when the big man sits. Additionally, on those rim attempts, teams are shooting 11.1% worse with Obioha on the floor than with him off, and getting fouled significantly less as well.

Finally, the Purple Eagles claim 6% more defensive rebounds when Obioha is on the floor versus when he is off the floor.

“He gives us a great presence at the rim,” Paulus said of his big man. “He’s a really good communicator, he knows exactly what we’re trying to do on each possession, nad he’s earned that responsibility. He does a great job of reading the game defensively.”

That doesn’t solve the problem of why Niagara is 7-0 on the road and 3-5 at home though. Paulus himself is familiar with hostile road environments from his days at Duke, but he deflected the question when asked if he instills any sort of villain mentality into his group.

Earlier this month, Niagara lost at home in overtime to Manhattan, but followed it up with a huge overtime win at Saint Peter’s. The mentality shifted in between those games.

“When we got the game to overtime against Saint Peter’s,” Paulus began. “The guys coming off the court, the guys on the bench, they all came off and talked about learning from the experience previously where it didn’t go our way. Whether you win a game or you lose a game, you just want to use those opportunities to learn and get better at whatever it is we need to get better at.”

Niagara travels to Canisius on Friday in the Battle of the Bridge, looking to sweep the Griffs for the second time in three seasons and push their MAAC road record to 8-0.

Other MAAC Notes

Fairfield and Quinnipiac will battle on national TV at 9:00 p.m., not the customary 7:00 p.m. time slot, on Friday night. The Stags are just 1.5 games back of the Bobcats, as QU are on a two game skid. If Quinnipiac falters again, then Matt Norlander would say it qualifies as a slide.

It’s also a big game in the race for MAAC Player of the Year and All-MAAC honors. These two teams each have four players in the conversation for All-MAAC honors (Leach, Fields, Floyd, Goodine, Balanc, Lewis, Tice, Otieno), and a big game against the other could cement somebody’s spot on a given team.

Fairfield scored 1.32 points per possession and drained 18 three-pointers last weekend against Mount St. Mary’s, bouncing back from the loss to Niagara. However, the Stags are just 3-9 against teams with an offense as good as, or better than Quinnipiac’s per KenPom. Fairfield is 13-1 in all other games.

It will also be the first game for Tom Pecora since signing a contract extension that keeps him in Hamden through the 2027-28 season.

Saint Peter’s was boosted last week by the return of superstar Corey Washington, their offensive problem solver. The Peacocks are an elite defensive team, ranking 83rd in hte country and first in the MAAC, but offense has been a major struggle.

Between Washington’s injury and his return, the Peacocks won just once in six games, but SPU scored back-to-back victories including a road win at Iona. It’s just Saint Peter’s second sweep of Iona since 2010, and Bashir Mason improved to 3-0 all-time against Tobin Anderson.

Washington’s back-to-back KenPom Game MVP performances earned him MAAC Player of the Week, and the instant return to winning makes a coherent argument for him to be the MAAC’s Player of the Year as well.

The Peacocks take on Mount St. Mary’s on Friday, and Marist on Sunday.

On the topic of the Mount, Dakota Leffew limped off the floor in the first half of last Sunday’s matchup with Fairfield, and missed the remained of the game with a lower-body injury. Additionally, freshman point guard Dallas Hobbs missed that game with a lower-body injury of his own.

According to Mount head coach Dan Engelstad, the two are day-to-day. The Mount doesn’t have another option as a true point guard with Hobbs out, considering Xavier Lipscomb is out for the season, and has been since November. Leffew, the Mount’s star and a candidate for player of the year, is a capable ball handler, but if he’s unable to go, De’Shayne Montgomery and Josh Reaves, both closer to wings than point guards, will have to shoulder the ball handling load.

It’s a tough task for the Mount to face this weekend if they are without those two, as key matchups with Saint Peter’s and Iona loom at Knott Arena. Mount St. Mary’s had won four in a row before losing back-to-back games last weekend.

Rider took down the Mount last Friday, but the storyline is how badly it obliterated Manhattan on Sunday. The Broncs had the highest single-game field goal percentage in the country against a Division I opponent in the last 12 years.

76.4% from the field with 33 assists is tremendously impressive in a road conference game, and the Broncs are beginning to round back into form after a three game losing streak.

It was the first time in the Kevin Baggett era that three different Broncs recorded five or more assists in a game. Four players reached the mark.

Rider takes on Iona and Quinnipiac at home this weekend.