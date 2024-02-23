A clearer picture of SoCon favorites emerges

Lit is probably a cringe word to use for a man in his early 40s, however, it was indeed an appropriate way to describe the action that transpired in round 15 of Southern Conference action in 2024.

A clearer picture is being provided of the teams that appear to be the favorites heading down the stretch run of the season, and four of those teams met head-to-head Wednesday night.

There have been some outstanding Southern Conference basketball mid-week battles this season, and for some reason, it’s the mid-week games that seemingly have been the ones that have provided some heart-stopping finishes.

The game of the night took place between the SoCon’s top team and one that will head to Asheville in a couple of weeks as the defending Southern Conference champion. Samford and Furman looked the part of a pair of teams that could very well be in line to represent the SoCon in the NCAA Tournament.

Jermaine Marshall helped the Bulldogs take a step closer to a Southern Conference regular-season title for a second-straight season, scoring four of Samford’s final seven points, as the Bulldogs overcame a five-point deficit with 45 seconds remaining for a 74-72 win over Furman. That snapped a four-game skid in the series against the Paladins.

The Bulldogs can now see the light of the end of the tunnel for the top overall seed and outright Southern Conference title. That could bode well for Samford fans as the last six Southern Conference champions were the top seed heading into the tournament.

Should Samford go on to clinch the No. 1 seed Saturday against East Tennessee State, the

Bulldogs would head into a tournament as the No. 1 overall seed in a conference tournament for the first time since 1999. That was when the Bulldogs were members of the Trans America Athletic Conference (TAAC), which is a conference that morphed into the Atlantic Sun.

Marshall finished with 15 and was one of four Bulldogs in double figures in the game. His effort overshadowed the one turned in by Furman’s JP Pegues, who scored 33 points in the loss. He scored Furman’s final 22 points and tallied 28 in the second half alone. The junior from Nashville finished the night connecting on 9-of-15 shots from the field, which included a 6-for-11 performance from 3-point range and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe.

In addition to what the junior did as a scorer, he also added six rebounds, two assists, a steal and had only two turnovers against Samford’s relentless pressure. The performance by Pegues marked the 10th time this season in which he has scored 20 or more points in a game, and his effort in the loss eclipsed his previous career-high of 29 points, which he established in the loss to Belmont earlier this season.

Pegues became the third Paladin to score 30 or more points in a game this season, and the fourth occurrence of that particular feat. Marcus Foster (2) and Alex Williams (1) who have also recorded 30-point scoring efforts this season. The last time Furman played in Homewood, which was in the regular-season finale last season, Mike Bothwell went for 35 points in the Paladins’ 14-point road win to clinch the No. 1 seed in Asheville.

UNCG sweeps Western Carolina

While the game was epic in Homewood, UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina did battle in Greensboro. The Spartans notched a hard-fought 71-65 to complete the season sweep of the Catamounts.

One of the interesting stat lines that came out of this game was the two teams received almost no production from their respective benches in the contest, as the two teams combined for eight points among non-starters.

Four Spartans ended up finding their way into double figures, with UNCG’s dynamic scoring quartet of Mikeal Brown-Jones, Keyshaun Langley, Donovan Atwell and Kobe Langley all finishing in double figures in the win for UNCG. They accounted for 53 of the team’s 71 points. Brown-Jones and Keyshaun Langley finished with 19 points apiece. Atwell added 15, and Kobe Langley scored 10.

The Spartans bench went a combined 2-of-6 from the field for a combined six points with four from Joryam Saizanou and two from Tim Caesar. Keyshaun Langley finished going 7-for-11 from the field, which included connecting on four crucial 3-pointers. Two of those triples came on consecutive possessions late in the contest to give UNCG a six-point lead.

Meanwhile, Catamount guards Vonterius Woolbright and Russell Jones Jr. combined to score 44 points with those two netting 22 points apiece. Woolbright, who is a leading candidate for Southern Conference Player of the Year, posted his 18th game of the season with 20 more points. He just missed a double-double, finishing with eight rebounds. Jones Jr. scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half.

Tre Jackson and DJ Campbell finished just out of double figures, posting nine points apiece. All told, the Spartans starting backcourt quartet combined for 62 of the team’s 65 points.

College of Charleston transfer center Charles Lampten had one point, while Bernard Pelote accounted for the lone two bench points following his 2-of-2 performance from the charity stripe in 19 min off the bench. The Catamounts bench was a combined 0-for-11 from the field.

UNCG head coach Mike Jones has lead the Spartans to 20 wins for the second time in his three seasons. It is the seventh time in the past eight seasons the Spartans have registered 20 or more wins. UNCG and Samford are the only two teams in the SoCon to have won 20 or more games in the league this season.

The Spartans have 197 overall wins since the start of the 2015-16 season, which is one ahead of Furman over that same span. UNCG also has a league standard 114 SoCon wins over that span, which is also the most.

Keys for UNCG and Western Carolina come tournament play

For UNCG and Western Carolina to have a chance at lifting the trophy in Asheville, both teams must have production from their respective benches. It’s a must! However, with the Langley twins, Brown-Jones and Atwell, the Spartans have one of the top quartets in the league.

Woolbright is a great player, but lately, it seems like he and Jones Jr. are the only ones producing offensively with regularity. If the Catamounts want to party like it’s 1996, they need to have Jackson and Campbell be more consistent offensively.

Samford’s key to winning it all in Asheville

It’s tough to know what to expect as we head down the stretch, but Samford remains the team to beat in what has been another wild Southern Conference season. Though the Bulldogs have been way out in front of the league standings, many expect the Bulldogs to have the toughest challenge that any of the past six No. 1 seeds have had on their way to cutting down the nets in Asheville.

The Bulldogs have had some injuries hit at the wrong time to both Achor Achor and AJ

Staton-McCray. However, the good news is Samford has its best player—Jermaine Marshall—starting to get his groove back after returning from injury. His 15 points against Furman were evidence of just that, and his play on both ends of the floor helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13th SoCon win this past Wednesday.

Samford is also proving it can play well defending the perimeter. The main concern for the Bulldogs is defending the post and particularly the paint without Achor. If Samford doesn’t find an answer to that equation, it could make life difficult in Asheville.

There’s still time to get healthy and improve that one weakness heading towards the conference tournament in a couple of weeks. The Bulldogs host ETSU Saturday before closing the season with games at Wofford on Wednesday and at The Citadel on March 2.

Furman’s key to defending its title

While Samford is the clear favorite, defending champion Furman falls into a hodge-podge of teams looking to make life difficult for the Bulldogs in the tournament. Furman, Chattanooga, UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina appear to be in that next tier of teams that could make life tough for Samford.

The Paladins have their own version of Reggie Miller in the form of Pegues. He is arguably the most clutch player in college basketball. He scored 28 second-half points as a part of a career-high 33-point effort for Furman in the loss Wednesday night.

Though Furman has been averaging right at 80 PPG all season, the Paladins are prone to scoring droughts. Until recently at least, their performance on the defensive end of the floor was good enough to keep the Paladins in games when those droughts hit.

The key in Asheville will be if Furman’s half-court defense continues to trend in the right direction.

Chattanooga’s key to winning its second title in three seasons

Chattanooga used a second-half run to distance itself from Wofford and pick up an 81-65 win despite playing without dynamic scoring guard Trey Bonham. The Mocs got a game-high 29 points from Honor Huff to secure the win over the Terriers.

Wofford pulled within two at 54-52 with 12:23 left but a 15-5 run pushed the advantage to 12 (69-57), and the Mocs never looked back en route to the big win.

The Mocs are elite offensively and are one of the most efficient in mid-major hoops. That alone makes Dan Earl’s team, which leads the league in 3-pointers made (301) and rank third in 3-point FG percentage (36.2%), one of the main favorites in the SoCon Tournament next month.

UTC has arguably the top backcourt in the league, with Huff and Trey Bonham leading the way. Both have been consistent throughout league play.

The consistency of play in the paint will determine whether or not the Mocs can cut down the nets. Sam Alexis is the main key to that puzzle on both ends of the floor. The tournament will require his noticeable presence on both ends of the floor for the Mocs to have a chance to cut down the nets in Asheville.

I can’t wait to see how it all plays out in Asheville.