In the family mold, Queens’ Jaxon Pollard is forging his own unique basketball journey

Many will remember a dominant 6-foot-11 forward out of Kansas by the name of Scot Pollard.

After a four-year career for the Jayhawks headlined by four Sweet 16 appearances, he was selected in the first round of the 1997 NBA Draft. Going on to play 11 years in the league, Pollard won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics just before his retirement in 2008.

To Queens junior forward Jaxon Pollard, he’s Uncle Scot, an inspiration throughout the early stages of his own blossoming basketball career.

“He was an awesome player,” Jaxon said. “I feel like everybody knows who he is, and I always hear ‘Are you related to Scot?’ ‘Yeah, he’s my dad’s youngest brother.’”

Within the Pollard family, basketball has been a consistent presence for as far back as Jaxon can remember.

It starts with his grandfather, Pearl Pollard, who played basketball at Utah from 1956-1959. He averaged 10.5 PPG in 80 career appearances for the Utes.

Jaxon’s father, Alan Pollard, spent two seasons earning minutes for BYU before transferring over to USC prior to the 1986-87 season, where he’d finish out his career.

His uncle, 7-foot-2 Carl Pollard, played alongside his dad at BYU and USC for back-to-back seasons before a short stint at Southern Utah.

Then of course there’s Scot, who took his talents from Kansas to the professional ranks.

Now, after two season’s at Salt Lake City Community College, Jaxon is getting an opportunity to showcase his own abilities at the Division I level with a move to join the Royals this past offseason.

“The way [Scot] approached rebounding and husting, that’s something that has applied to how I get my minutes,” Jaxon said. “He got a lot of his minutes from being a hustle guy. I don’t know if it’s genetics or [something else].”

For a guy originally from Cedar Hills, Utah, who attended Salt Lake City CC, his path to the east coast and subsequently, Charlotte, NC is a unique one.

Prior to embarking on his own college basketball career, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Pollard was selected to serve a Mormon mission on the other side of the country in the Carolinas.

“The first time I even heard about Queens was when I spent two years serving an LDS mission,” he said. “I spent 18 months in the city of Charlotte and later in South Carolina. All I did was spend time with people, talking about my lord and savior, developing relationships, and falling in love with the city and the scenery.”

Returning home following his mission, Pollard joined SLCCC and as a sophomore, averaged 8.2 PPG and 6.0 RPG.

Looking for an opportunity at the next level, it seemed destiny when the Queens staff reached out to express interest and recruit Pollard back to his second home.

“Queens transitioned right after my freshman year from DII to DI,” Pollard said. ”I believe it was in Dallas where head coach Grant [Leonard] originally saw me play. Immediately he reached out and wanted to know if I would have any interest in leaving Utah. I wanted to come out to wherever they wanted me to play, and I love Charlotte.”

Now he’s become an active leader and a key role player in just his first season as a Royal, averaging 3.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, shooting 39% from the field, and helping to develop a young DI program.

However, back in January, tragedy struck the Pollard family as Scot announced he was in need of a heart transplant due to a rare genetic disease that was triggered by an illness he contracted in 2021.

According to Jaxon, it was a hectic seven weeks for the Pollard family trying to navigate the medical challenges that his uncle now faced.

Even throughout his search for a new heart, Jaxon’s uncle has been a source of advice during his nephew’s developing basketball career.

“Recently, my wife and I were on FaceTime with [Scot], and she asked him [if he has any advice for me],” Jaxon said. “His advice to me was just to continue being a leader for the younger guys and to realize your role is bigger than just the performance on the basketball court. You can have an impact on people’s success just by being a leader and doing the little things.”

On Feb. 16, the morning of a critical Atlantic Sun clash against Jacksonville, Pollard woke up to a text at 6 a.m. alerting him to what the family had long been anticipating.

The doctors had found a perfect match for Scot’s heart transplant and would be sending him immediately into surgery.

“The day of was really scary,” Jaxon said. “By the time I had started the game, he was still in surgery, and I had no idea because you never really know in those situations. Open heart surgeries are really dangerous.”

Aided by the support of his eldest sister and his own niece and nephew in the stands, Pollard put together a career-high performance with 11 points and 14 rebounds for his first DI double-double.

After helping lead Queens to an emotional 74-65 win, Pollard was almost instantly met by head athletic trainer Zach Brown with the incredible news.

“After the game, our athletic trainer came right up to me and showed me the ESPN article saying everything had gone well,” he said. “That was the first I had heard. I went into the game, and he was still in surgery. When I finished the game, one of the first things I saw was good news, so it was a really special moment.”

In reflecting on some of his oldest basketball memories, it was easy for Pollard to see where his passion for the game developed.

“When I was growing up, [Scot] lived all over the place and mostly on the east coast,” Jaxon said. “I remember him on the championship Celtics team, the year before on the [Cleveland Cavaliers], those are my memories of him. I can’t say I was old enough to remember too much of him in the league but as far as his legacy, it’s been really fun to look up to something like that.”

Following a win over Stetson Thursday night, this final stretch of the season will be critical for Queens to maintain pace with the top eight and earn a spot at the Atlantic Sun Championship.

For Pollard, he’s certain these Royals have what it takes to be competitive when it matters most this season.

“The big word I would say is urgency,” he said. “I think the games and moments where we’ve come out with a sense of urgency, we’ve had really good performances. As a team, I’ve learned when we’re communicating and start the game with energy, that really ties into our strongest performances. I think that’ll help us get a couple more wins before the regular season ends.”