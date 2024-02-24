3 takeaways from Houston vs. Baylor

While Houston is no longer a mid-major with its move to the Big 12 prior to this season, we here at Mid-Major Madness are still keeping an eye on what Kelvin Sampson’s team is doing.

We miss the days of the Cougars running wild in the AAC. Houston won 86.7% of its regular season conference games during its final three years in the American. But moving to a bigger league, no problem. Houston is now 14 games into its Big 12 tenure and has won 78.6% of its games against conference foes.

The Cougars moved to 11-3 in league play with an 82-76 overtime win at Baylor, which is their fifth straight win.

Takeaway #1: Houston’s defense travels

Taking on the one of the top offensive teams in the country, the Cougars displayed why they have the nation’s top scoring defense. Houston entered the game yielding 55.3 points per game, nearly three points better than Saint Mary’s, who is second.

The defensive prowess was on full display in the opening 20 minutes. Houston forced 11 Baylor turnovers. As a result, the Bears were limited to just 25 points, and the Cougars led by as many as 17. They took a 16-point lead into the locker room.

Fast forward to overtime, the Cougars limited the Bears to 3-for-10 shooting and just seven points in the extra period.

Takeaway #2: LJ Cryer has ice in his veins

In his return to Waco, Texas, the senior made the most of the opportunity. He knocked down 15 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep. Unphased by the boos raining down from the Bears’ student section, Cryer demonstrated why his is an all-conference caliber player.

Cryer was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection with Baylor last season. He was a freshman on the Bears’ 2021 national championship team.

Takeaway #3: The Cougars are incredibly balanced

All five Houston starters tallied at least eight points with four of them in double figures. Emanuel Sharp led the way with 18 points. J’Wan notched 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Cryer tallied 15 points, and Jamal Shead posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

The Cougars shot a season-best 58.1% in the first half. When you pair that kind of shooting performance with the defensive effort, it’s no wonder why the Cougars led the 11th-ranked Bears by 16 in Waco.

And when it came to crunch time in OT, Houston was crisp on the offensive end. The Cougars made two of their three field goals and hit 9-of-10 from the free throw line.