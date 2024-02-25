Memphis Tigers take down Florida Atlantic Owls in new American Conference rivalry game

Memphis-FAU is going to be an exciting rivalry in the coming years.

The first regular-season edition went to the Tigers Sunday afternoon by the score of 78-74 inside FedExForum. It was a bit of revenge as the Owls took the last matchup in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

David Jones’ stardom was a main factor in the vital conference win with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

“The second half was David Jones being David Jones,” Jones said.

In a game that saw four 20-point performances (two from each team), Memphis’ offense prevailed behind his late-game heroics. Despite a rough first half that saw him score just five points, a 20-point second half heralded a strong Tiger run that would seal the game. With yet another highlight performance for the forward, he is making a strong case for American Conference Player of the Year.

Another big game for big man Vlad Golden kept the Owls afloat all game, as the senior finished 9-for-9 from the field with 22 points. He took advantage of the absence of Malcolm Dandridge for the Tigers.

Memphis senior Nae’Qwon Tomlin stepped up with 21 points and three steals from picking off the FAU big man in the paint. It was a breakout game for the transfer from Kansas State, who saw his season come to an end at the hands of FAU in the Elite Eight last season.

“Obviously we want to get that get-back for Memphis, but then I also wanted to do it for my team last year, K-State,” Tomlin said. “The feeling, it hurts. In that locker room everybody was crying, and so, I did it not only for Memphis but for my last year’s team as well.”

After their epic game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year, both coaches welcomed the idea of a new conference foe to battle.

“I can see these games being extremely interesting going forward,” FAU coach Dusty May said. “Rivalries typically take time to develop, and they happen organically. Hopefully that means we are competing at a high level because if you follow the tradition of the Memphis Tigers, it’s long and historic.”

“I think it’s fun to have [a rivalry],” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. “You could say Florida Atlantic for going to the Final Four last year, they’re the “bar” as far as they’ve tasted it. So every time you play those teams that have that number behind their name, you want to battle them.”

With the Tigers making a trip down to Boca Raton to face the Owls in their final regular season game on March 9, both teams are ready for another battle to etch another moment into this newly-formed conference rivalry.