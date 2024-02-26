The Other Top 25: Saint Mary’s becomes sixth No. 1 of season as top spots flip-flop

With conference foes beating up on one another as we hit the home stretch of the regular season, there is one team who has gotten through conference play unscathed so far: the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

SMC made its way to the No. 1 spot in this week’s Other Top 25 and became the sixth team this season to reach that perch in 2023-24.

The Gaels are a perfect 14-0 in WCC play. They have clinched at least a share of the conference regular season crown. They are aiming to become the first non-Gonzaga team since Pepperdine in 1991-92 to go unbeaten in WCC play.

Saint Mary’s is up one spot from No. 2 last week. Randy Bennett’s squad has won 15 straight games and came in at No. 18 in last week’s AP Top 25.

SMC ranks 13th in Bart Torvik, 15th in the NET and 23rd in KenPom. It is the highest ranked mid-major in Torvik and the NET and the second highest in KenPom behind San Diego State.

The Aztecs dropped from the top spot to No. 2 this week. They split their two games this week. Brian Dutcher’s group fell at Utah State by five points before walloping Fresno State by 32.

SDSU sits a half game out of first place in the Mountain West with a 10-5 record. It is 16th in KenPom, 18th in the NET and 21st in Torvik.

The Mountain West continues to display its parity with 1.5 games separating first place and sixth place.

In addition to San Diego State at No. 2, the conference has Utah State at No. 3, New Mexico and Nevada tied at No. 5, Colorado State and Boise State knotted at No. 7, and UNLV receiving votes.

South Florida jumped to No. 11 in the ranking. The Bulls are in sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference with a three-game lead. They are 14-1 against conference foes and have won 13 straight games.

Grand Canyon suffered the biggest drop – 10 spots. The Lopes lost consecutive games and saw its lead in the WAC whittled down to half a game.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Feb. 26, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Saint Mary's (5) 149 2 2 San Diego St. (1) 144 1 3 Utah St. 137 4 4 Dayton 131 3 T-5 New Mexico 100 T-5 T-5 Nevada 100 9 T-7 Boise St. 99 13 T-7 Colorado St. 99 T-5 9 Florida Atlantic 98 8 10 Indiana St. 96 12 11 South Florida 88 17 12 Princeton 81 11 13 Drake 74 10 14 James Madison 70 18 15 Appalachian St. 66 T-15 16 McNeese St. 65 14 17 Grand Canyon 59 7 18 San Francisco 55 T-15 19 Richmond 43 20 20 Loyola Chicago 40 22 21 Memphis 32 RV 22 Samford 31 T-24 T-23 Louisiana Tech 13 RV T-23 SMU 13 19 25 VCU 12 T-24

Others Receiving Votes:

Yale 11; Cornell 11; Charleston 9; Vermont 6; UAB 5; Akron 3; UC Irvine 3; UNLV 3; San Diego 3; Western Carolina 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Yale – 21; Cornell – 23

Previous Top 25 Rankings:

Feb. 19

Feb. 12

Feb. 5

Jan. 29

Jan. 22

Jan. 15

Jan. 8

Jan. 1

Dec. 18

Dec. 11

Dec. 4

Nov. 27

Nov. 20

Nov. 13

Preseason