Ranking the A-10 head coaches

The Atlantic 10 has long been heralded as one of the top mid-major conferences in the country. With teams like Dayton pushing its way into the national rankings for much of this season and Richmond, Davidson and VCU getting respective bids into the past couple of NCAA Tournaments, the A-10 certainly brings some fierce competition along with it.

Many of the A-10 head coaches have led storied coaching careers across the college basketball sphere, and while some have yet to turn their program into a mid-major contender in this conference, many have had prior success at other destinations.

Here’s my ranking of this year’s 15 A-10 head coaches:

No. 1: Fran Dunphy, La Salle University

This season marks only his second as head coach for the Explorers, but nonetheless, Fran Dunphy has over 600 wins in his career and his resumé speaks for itself. A head coach since 1989, Dunphy has racked up 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, three conference championships and two NIT appearances. In addition to La Salle, he was head coach at the University of Pennsylvania from 1989 to 2006 and head coach at Temple University from 2006 to 2019. His only other previous stint coaching in the A-10 was in his tenure at Temple, when the Owls were a part of the conference until 2013 and he won two A-10 Coach of the Year awards.

No. 2: Travis Ford, Saint Louis University

With over 480 wins as a head coach, Travis Ford has had quite the career on the sidelines for his respective teams. He’s been head coach of the Billikens since 2016 and helped SLU win an A-10 Championship and reach an NCAA Tournament in 2019. Ford also has an additional six NCAA Tournament appearances, five NIT appearances and an additional A-10 Championship from his days at the helm of the University of Massachusetts Minutemen.

No. 3: Frank Martin, University of Massachusetts

Frank Martin is another more recent A-10 coaching addition, joining the league as a head coach in 2022 (like Dunphy). Before coming to the conference, he took Kansas State University to four NCAA Tournaments and one NIT and the University of South Carolina to an NCAA Tournament and an NIT. Martin has over 300 wins under his belt and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2010 while at the helm of the Wildcats.

No. 4: Keith Dambrot, Duquesne University

Once LeBron James’ head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, Keith Dambrot has also built himself quite the resumé at the college ranks. He won two state championships with the Irish. Dambrot has had his fair share of success. As head coach at the University of Akron, he took the Zips to three NCAA Tournaments, five NITs and led his squad to three Mid-American Conference championships, while also winning three MAC Coach of the Year awards. He has been at Duquesne since 2017, but the Dukes have yet to crack the top-3 and have yet to secure a bid to a March Madness. Dambrot has over 500 wins as a head coach.

No. 5: Archie Miller, University of Rhode Island

Half of the Miller brother coaching duo, Archie Miller has certainly had his highs as a coach, especially in the NCAA Tournament. In his six-season stint as head coach of Dayton, Miller led the Flyers to four straight March Madness appearances from 2013 to 2017, winning A-10 Coach of the Year in 2017. While he has yet to bring his Rhode Island Rams to the top of the A-10 standings in his first two seasons with the program, Miller got Dayton all the way to the Elite Eight in 2014 and has proven his ability to get to the postseason in the past.

No. 6: Anthony Grant, Dayton University

Dating back to 2006, Anthony Grant has been a major player in the mid-major coaching sphere. In three seasons as head coach of VCU, he took the Rams to two NCAA Tournaments and won two conference championships while they were still in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Before ultimately coming to the A-10, Grant showed his ability to win at the power-5 ranks and spent six seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He got Alabama to one NCAA Tournament appearance in his tenure. Grant has even spent his time in the NBA as an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now at the helm at Dayton, he has yet to take the Flyers to March Madness, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t gotten close. In 2020, when both the A-10 Tournament and NCAA Tournament were canceled due to the pandemic, Dayton was considered one of the best teams in the country and was slated to receive a No. 1 seed. That year, Grant was named the A-10 Coach of the Year and the AP National Coach of the Year. This season, Grant has gotten his team in the national ranks once again, showing his ability to elevate mid-major programs.

No. 7: Mark Schmidt, St. Bonaventure University

Mark Schmidt has certainly had one of the more solid careers as an A-10 head coach. With 380 wins under his belt at two different stops, Schmidt has definitely left his mark on mid-major programs. With the Bonnies, he has won two conference championships and brought them to three NCAA Tournaments, the most recent trip coming in 2021. Schmidt also has two A-10 Coach of the Year awards to his name (2016 and 2021).

No. 8: Chris Mooney, University of Richmond

Few coaches in A-10 history have had as much success in the conference as Chris Mooney. In 19 seasons, he has taken the Spiders to three NCAA Tournaments and led his program to two A-10 Championships — UR’s most recent coming in 2022. He also has over 340 wins as head coach. Over the years, Mooney has become synonymous with knocking off power-5 opponents, like in 2011 when he took his Spiders to the Sweet Sixteen, and in 2022, when his team took down the 5-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the Round of 64. In the early stages of the 2021 season, his Spiders took down the Kentucky Wildcats, who were ranked No. 10 in the country at the time.

No. 9: Ryan Odom, Virginia Commonwealth University

Ryan Odom has been synonymous with mid-major success for several years now and it hasn’t stopped this season. In his first season with VCU, the reigning A-10 Tournament champions, he’s gotten the Rams back in the mix near the top of the conference. With over 180 wins under his belt across stops including Charlotte, UMBC, Utah State and now VCU, he’s been able to put his programs on the map and only add to the ever-growing history of “Cinderella Stories” that have happened during March Madness. In 2018, his Retrievers shocked the world by becoming the first 16-seed to ever dethrone a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament when they upset Virginia. That season, Odom was awarded America East Coach of the Year and UMBC won its conference championship. Last year at Utah State, Odom led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 10: Drew Valentine, Loyola Chicago Ramblers

No, Drew Valentine, brother of former Michigan State star and NBA player, Denzel Valentine, has not been with the Ramblers long, but that doesn’t mean we can’t give this head coach his flowers. In just two seasons in the conference, he has taken Loyola Chicago from dead last in the conference to now fighting for a top seed in the A-10 tournament. In 2022, before the Ramblers moved from the Missouri Valley Conference to the A-10, he led his team to a conference championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Suffice it to say, Valentine is trending toward much more success in his coaching career.

No. 11: Billy Lange, Saint Joseph’s University

While Billy Lange has yet to lead the Hawks to a top-5 finish in the A-10 conference standings in his five seasons with the program, Saint Joseph’s has improved record-wise in each of the years he has been at the helm. Lange has over 180 wins as a head coach over the years. Prior to his current stint with Saint Joseph’s, Lange spent seven seasons with Navy and garnered Patriot League Coach of the Year honors in 2008. Lange has also seen his fair share of the NBA, as he was an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013 to 2019.

No. 12: Keith Urgo, Fordham University

Keith Urgo, like the other three remaining head coaches on this list, just doesn’t have the years under his belt yet. This is only his second season as a head coach and second at Fordham. Urgo did win the A-10 Coach of the Year in 2023, in his first season with the program. He also led the Rams to a 25-8 year last season, which was good enough to be tied for second place in the conference standings.

No. 13: Chris Caputo, George Washington University

Like Urgo, Chris Caputo is only in his second season as a head coach. Last season, Caputo led GW to a .500 season at 16-16 as the team finished sixth in the A-10. Caputo was the associate head coach at Miami from 2015 to 2022, where he was a part of four trips to the NCAA Tournament. Only time will tell if some of that Atlantic Coast Conference magic will rub off on the Revolutionaries.

No. 14: Matt McKillop, Davidson College

Again, Matt McKillop is one of those coaches who only has the two seasons of experience as a head coach so far. Like to Caputo, McKillop led Davidson to a .500 season last year and has the Wildcats in a similar spot in the conference as the Revolutionaries this year. McKillop was an assistant under his father at Davidson for seven seasons, so he had a front row seat to two NCAA Tournament appearances, the most recent of which coming in 2022 when the Wildcats finished second in the A-10 Tournament and received an automatic bid into March Madness.

No. 15: Tony Skinn, George Mason University

Last but not least is Tony Skinn, who is now coaching his alma mater. This is just his first year as a head coach. One of the the member of Mason’s 2006 Final Four team, Skinn has led the Patriots on a solid journey thus far. A shining moment came when George Mason took down No. 16 Dayton back on Feb. 21.