Women’s Bubble Watch: We’re almost out of time

How on Earth are teams finishing their regular seasons this week? It feels like two weeks ago that the season was just tipping off. Nevertheless, here we are, and as March gets ready to ramp up, mid-major bubble teams are running out of chances to improve their resumes.

In fact, even if teams have opportunities remaining against good teams, it might not matter anyway. One win, say, for an A-10 team over another fringe-tournament A-10 team won’t do much when you consider at least one or two power conference bubble teams will pick up wins over even better squads in their conference tournaments.

It’s not fair, but such is the life for the mid-major. Here’s where we stand with Selection Sunday just a few weeks away.

Actual Locks:

Record: 28-2 | NET: 12 | SOS: 79

Charlie Creme Projection: 4 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. San Francisco 74-48, W at Pepperdine 75-41 | This Week: Feb. 28 vs. Portland

Best Wins: vs. Alabama (NET 27) vs. Stanford (NET 4), at California (NET 63) | Bad Losses: NONE

The only question remaining is whether the Zags host the first weekend, and it sure doesn’t seem like much can stop them. Their lone remaining regular-season game is at home against a Portland team they beat by 21 on the road, then it’s on to the WCC Tournament.

Virtual Locks:

UNLV Lady Rebels

Record: 24-2 | NET: 34 | SOS: 108

Charlie Creme Projection: 8 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W at Wyoming 63-60 (OT), W at Nevada 98-67 | This Week: Feb. 28 vs. Boise State, March 2 vs. San Diego State

Good Wins: vs. Arizona (NET 33), at Oklahoma (NET 26), at Colorado State (NET 98) | Bad Loss: vs. New Mexico (NET 154)

It’s hard to see a scenario where UNLV doesn’t get in, but keep an eye on the Rebels’ game Saturday against San Diego State. The Aztecs played them tough earlier in the season, and with the No. 1 seed in the MWC Tournament locked up, the Rebels need to stay focused.

Princeton Tigers

Record: 20-4 | NET: 29 | SOS: 63

Charlie Creme Projection: 10 seed

Last Week: L at Columbia 67-65 | This Week: March 1 vs. Harvard, March 2 vs. Dartmouth

Best Wins: at Middle Tennessee (NET 36), vs. Oklahoma (NET 26), at Villanova (NET 50) | Bad Losses: NONE

Let’s be honest: Columbia needed that game last week WAY more than Princeton did. As long as nothing unbecoming of Ivy League students happens to the Tigers, they’re good. In fact, they could get a chance at revenge in a few weeks at Ivy Madness in New York. With two wins likely coming this weekend, let’s use this space to shout out Kaitlyn Chen, named this week to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-American Watch List.

In Good Shape:

Green Bay Phoenix

Record: 22-5 | NET: 51 | SOS: 176

Charlie Creme Projection: 10 seed

Last Week: W vs. Oakland 74-45, W vs. Detroit 87-44 | This Week: Feb. 28 at Purdue Fort Wayne, March 2 vs. Milwaukee

Best Wins: at Creighton (NET 24), vs. Washington State (NET 25) | Bad Loss: at Oakland (NET 241)

Wednesday night will be the first time in almost a month that the Phoenix have played a team more than a game above .500. Thankfully for them, it’s a Purdue Fort Wayne squad they murdered at home earlier in the year. No reason to think they can’t do the same on the road and hold serve on the right side of the bubble.

Work Left to Do:

Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders

Record: 23-4 | NET: 36 | SOS: 152

Charlie Creme Projection: 10 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Jacksonville State 66-40, W at Western Kentucky 59-41 | This Week: March 2 vs. Sam Houston State

Best Win: vs. Tennessee (NET 37) | Bad Losses: NONE

It must be nice to wrap up your conference regular season championship with three games to go. It must suck if one of the reasons is that no one else in your conference is worth a damn. The Lady Raiders have rolled through a league slate that really can only hurt them in the at-large picture, but they’ve done so convincingly, winning 12 out of 13 league games by double digits.

Saint Joseph’s Hawks

Record: 25-3 | NET: 55| SOS: 138

Charlie Creme Projection: Next Four Out

Last Week: L at VCU 59-48, W vs. Rhode Island 72-67 | This Week: Feb. 28 vs. Fordham, March 2 at Duquesne

Good Wins: vs. Villanova (NET 50), at Rhode Island (NET 83), vs. Davidson (NET 77), at George Mason (NET 64) | Bad Losses: NONE

It’s tough to ask much more from Saint Joseph’s right now. The Hawks sit in Charlie’s next four out, but they’ve done about as well with their schedule as you could reasonably expect. The problem? Their schedule isn’t that great and they don’t have a win over a surefire NCAA Tournament team. A 13-1 road record, however, could be a differentiator for Saint Joe’s if the Hawks are near the cut line.

George Mason Patriots

Record: 21-5 | NET: 64 | SOS: 125

Charlie Creme Projection: Off the Board

Last Week: W at Saint Bonaventure 57-53, W vs. Richmond 82-76 (OT) | This Week: March 2 at VCU

Good Wins: vs. Davidson (NET 77), vs. VCU (NET 72), vs. Richmond (54) | Bad Losses: NONE

Whatever your Saturday plans are, they should include tuning into George Mason and VCU in the regular season finale. The Rams and Patriots have both fallen off the board entirely, and with time running out, this is each team’s last shot at a real resume win. Unfortunately, at this point, if you’re not in those first few teams out, you need a lot of help and a little luck. And I paint this grim picture despite Mason coming off a HUGE win over Richmond. Life in the A-10 isn’t fair sometimes.

Richmond Spiders

Record: 24-5 | NET: 54 | SOS: 78

Charlie Creme Projection: 12 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. La Salle 74-54, L at George Mason 82-76 | This Week: Feb. 28 vs. Duquesne, March 2 at Saint Bonaventure

Best Wins: at Drake (NET 71), at Saint Joseph’s (NET 55), at Davidson (NET 77), at VCU (NET 72) | Bad Losses: NONE

Richmond is the projected AQ from the A-10, but much like Mason and VCU, it better hope to get that autobid. None of these A-10 squads own wins over teams we know we will see in the bracket, and all the Spiders can really fall back on is the lack of a truly bad loss.

Columbia Lions

Record: 19-5 | NET: 60 | SOS: 94

Charlie Creme Projection: 12 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Princeton 67-65 | This Week: March 1 at Brown, March 2 at Yale

Best Wins: vs. Seton Hall (NET 66), vs. Villanova (NET 50), vs. Princeton (NET 29) | Bad Losses: NONE

The bad news? Even with that huge win over Princeton this week, the Lions have a tough road ahead if they want an at-large. The good news? You’ll never guess where the Ivy League tournament is and what Columbia just did on that same court.