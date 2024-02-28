Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Abbey Hsu, Columbia

Mid-Major Madness selected Columbia senior guard Abbey Hsu as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 19-25.

Hsu led the Lions to the program’s first win over a nationally-ranked team as they defeated No. 25 Princeton 67-65 on Saturday.

The senior scored a game-high 26 points, 16 of which came in the second half with 13 in the third quarter. During that period, Columbia built an 11-point lead over the Tigers.

During the contest, the Parkland, Fla., product notched her 2,000th career point and is the first Ivy League player to reach that milestone in 20 years. She is the Columbia all-time leading scorer (male or female).

Hsu claimed her seventh Ivy Player of the Week honor this week and was named NCAA.com Player of the Week. Columbia was named the NCAA.com Team of the Week.

The Lions are now tied atop the league standings with Princeton at 10-1. They have won seven straight games and 17 of their last 18. They are 19-5 on the season.

Honorable Mention:

Lexi Alexander, Nicholls State Sophomore Forward

Alexander averaged a double-double of 20.5 points and 12 rebounds over two games. To close out the week, the Round Rock, Texas, native posted a career-high 28 points on 13-of-26 shooting in the win over Texas A&M-Commerce. She also pulled down 15 rebounds to secure her third double-double in the last four contests. Earlier in the week, she just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds in a loss to Incarnate Word.

Breaunna Gillen, Utah Tech Fifth-Year Guard

Gillen registered a career-high 38 points to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block for a double-double in a Trailblazers’ blow out win against UT Arlington. She shot 13-of-21, including 4-for-6 from 3-point land. Her 38 points were the most scored by a WAC player this season. The veteran guard became the first Utah Tech player (male or female) to eclipse 1,500 career points.

Raegan McCowan, Western Illinois Freshman Guard

McCowan averaging 31.5 points and seven rebounds over two games. The Lebanon, Mo., native poured in a career-high 45 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a loss to Southern Indiana. Earlier in the week, she posted 18 points and six boards against Morehead State. She claimed her fourth OVC Player of the Week and 12th Freshman of the Week honor.

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sacred Heart Sophomore Guard

Pryor averaged 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals on 58.1% shooting to lead the Pioneers to a pair of league victories as they maintain their position atop the NEC standings. The Baltimore native narrowly missed a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 12-point win over FDU. She followed it up with 26 points in a 73-55 win at Central Connecticut. This output was one point off her career high. The sophomore has posted at least 20 points in four straight games. She leads the conference in scoring (18.4 ppg), assists (4.67 apg), steals (3.30 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.14).