Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Jacob Crews, UT Martin

Mid-Major Madness has selected UT Martin wing Jacob Crews as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the week for Feb. 19-25 after leading the Skyhawks to a pair of road victories.

With UT Martin managing an overall record of 19-10, this past week, Crews helped the program extend its win streak to five straight and grab a share of first-place in the OVC.

On Thursday, the former North Florida transfer secured a 106-82 win over Lindenwood on the road.

Contributing 28 points, 12 rebounds and two steals on 9-for-14 shooting, Crews tallied his eighth double-double of the season for the Skyhawks.

Following that on Saturday, Crews and UT Martin visited Southeast Missouri State in which the Skyhawks dug out an 82-72 win.

Crews led the way with a game-high 31 points, adding 11 boards to complete the double-double and finishing 10-of-16 shooting from the floor.

Throughout the duration of the week, Crews managed 19-of-30 from the field, hit 6-of-14 behind the 3-point arc and was clutch at the charity stripe going 15-for-16.

For his consecutive efforts in leading the Skyhawks to a share of first-place in the OVC, Crews was honored as the Conference Player of the Week.

With UT Martin firmly contenting, Crews and Co. will look to complete a strong finish and extend the program’s streak to seven with matchups against Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State later this week.

Honorable Mentions:

Bryce Pope (UC San Diego) - After notching just six points and seven boards in a win over UC-Riverside, Pope went for a career-high 32 points, including a buzzer-beater to force OT in an eventual win over UC Irvine that gave the Tritons to a share of first-place in the Big West.

Tyler Thomas (Hofstra) - Leading the Pride to a pair of wins that’ll help maintain positioning for the double-bye in the CAA, Thomas managed 28 points, five steals and three assists in a win over Drexel, followed by 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists to defeat Elon.

Darius Brown II (Utah State) - Helping the Aggies to a win over No. 19 San Diego State, the two-time transfer contributed a season-high 25 points, while adding four boards and two assists to pull Utah State back within the national rankings at No. 22.