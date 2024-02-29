Will Wade: mid-major savant

Will Wade had a reputation of elevating mid-major schools long before he and McNeese State University made national headlines this season.

And that reputation has only become more and more cemented over the years.

Before transforming the Cowboys into a winner in the Southland Conference, Wade was at schools like VCU, where he elevated the Rams to national prominence.

In just two years at the helm of the black and gold, Wade made sure his mark was felt in the Atlantic 10 Conference. His Rams went 51-20, which was good enough for two trips to the NCAA Tournament.

During the 2015-16 season, VCU finished 25-11 with a conference regular-season championship and advanced to the Round of 32. VCU followed it up with a 26-9 campaign and finished second in the conference with another March Madness appearance.

Before VCU, Wade was at Chattanooga, where his Mocs went 40-25 through two seasons. In 2014, he was awarded the Southern Conference Coach of the Year.

Wade spent five seasons at LSU in between VCU and McNeese. He took the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments and an NIT. They went 21-10 in 2020 when March Madness was canceled due to the pandemic.

Case in point, it’s no surprise that Wade is now making strides in his first season at McNeese State. And with Selection Sunday just over two weeks out, bracketology experts like Andy Katz and Joe Lunardi currently have the Cowboys projected to be a 12-seed.

In Wade’s introductory press conference last March, McNeese State’s president, Daryl Burckel, made clear that the Cowboys “took their time” to find the “right” person for the head coach position.

“We have found the right man to lead us back to where we really need to be in basketball,” Burckel said. “We’re very excited about this, what it means to our University, what it means to fan engagement, what it’s gonna mean to our community here as we rebuild in Lake Charles.”

This feeling was echoed by McNeese’s athletic director and former Cowboy head coach Heath Schroyer, who Burckel credited with making Wade’s hiring possible.

“It’s a defining moment in McNeese basketball and for McNeese State University,” Schroyer said at the press conference. “I couldn’t be prouder or more excited.”

And Schroyer was right. It was a defining moment for the Cowboys.

And it will possibly go down as the defining moment for the program, as Wade’s hiring has not only paid off in season one, but it looks like McNeese State is primed to be a stalwart in the Southland Conference for seasons to come based on the five-year extension that Wade was given earlier this month.

With three regular season games to play, coming against Nicholls, Houston Christian and New Orleans, the Cowboys currently sit in first place in the conference with a 25-3 record.

“I really believe we’re just getting started,” Wade said in a press conference earlier this month, following the news of his contract extension. “We’ve gotta finish off this year, but I say this a lot, I say this to our guys, but the best is yet to come. We’ve kind of strung it forward a little bit this year, but there’s no limits on how good we can be.”