The Other Top 25: Dayton leads tight race at top of ranking

Dayton returned to the top spot in the Other Top 25 this week in one of the closest rankings in history. The top five teams were separated by six points.

The Flyers were the only team to receive multiple first-place votes. They are 18-3 on the season and 8-1 in the Atlantic 10. Anthony Grant’s squad bounced back from its first league loss with a pair of wins over the last week.

UD ranks 24th in KenPom, 21st in BartTorvik and 17th in the NET.

San Diego State came in one point behind Dayton. The Aztecs are 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the loaded Mountain West. They split their two games this past week. After dropping its game at Colorado State, SDSU rolled to a 14-point win over Utah State.

Brian Dutcher and company sit 20th in KenPom and the NET. They sit 25 in Torvik.

No. 3 belonged to the Mountain West as well in New Mexico. The Lobos are also 6-3 in the MW and sit 18-4 on the season. After a 34-point win over Nevada, they suffered an eight-point loss to Boise State on Wednesday.

Richard Pitino’s club sits 17-19 in each of KenPom, Torvik and the NET.

Florida Atlantic came in at No. 4 The Owls earned a 32-point win over Tulsa in its lone game this week for its seventh straight win. Dusty May’s team is 18-4 on the year and 8-1 in the American.

FAU sits 23rd in KenPom, 25th in the NET and 49th in Torvik.

Utah State rounded out the top five and finished one point behind FAU. The Aggies, who were No. 1 in last week’s ranking, split their two games this week. They knocked off San Jose State by 21 before falling to San Diego State by 14.

Danny Sprinkle’s team ranks 35 in KenPom, 44 in Torvik and 24 in the NET.

Saint Mary’s surged to No. 6. The Gaels were third in the preseason ranking but fell significantly after a 3-5 start. SMC has now won 10 straight games, is a perfect 9-0 in WCC and capped off this run with a 64-62 win at Gonzaga on Saturday.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Feb. 5, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Dayton (2) 117 4 2 San Diego St. (1) 116 3 3 New Mexico (1) 114 2 4 Florida Atlantic (1) 112 5 5 Utah St. 111 1 6 Saint Mary's 100 8 7 Indiana St. 99 6 8 Colorado St. 86 10 9 Boise St. 85 11 10 Appalachian St. 65 15 11 Drake 64 9 12 Princeton 62 14 13 Grand Canyon 61 7 14 Nevada 50 13 15 Richmond 48 17 16 Memphis 39 12 17 James Madison 38 19 18 McNeese St. 33 16 19 Bradley 31 21 20 San Francisco 30 18 21 Samford 26 22 T-22 Cornell 24 20 T-22 UC Irvine 24 24 24 Yale 23 RV 25 Akron 13 RV

Others Receiving Votes:

Louisiana Tech 12; VCU 10; St. Bonaventure 10; High Point 9; SMU 5; Charlotte 5; Vermont 2; UNC Greensboro 1

Dropped from Ranking:

SMU – 23; North Texas – 25

