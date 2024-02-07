Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Boise State’s Max Rice

Mid-Major Madness has selected Boise State guard Max Rice as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4 after a career week to continue the Broncos 7-3 start in conference.

Following consecutive season’s with NCAA Tournament appearances, Boise State will look to make this the program’s third straight bid with a 16-7 record, which is good for a share of first-place in the Mountain West.

Rice, the son of Broncos head coach Leon Rice, led the Broncos to a pair of bounce-back wins following their overtime loss to No. 18 Utah State.

Rice and Boise State faced their second straight ranked opponent with a matchup against No. 19 New Mexico at The Pit Wednesday.

To secure an 86-78 win over the Lobos, Rice dropped a career-high 35 points on 12-for-20 shooting. He added five rebounds and two steals in the tightly contested battle.

The victory over New Mexico was Boise State’s fourth over a ranked team on the road in program history, and the first since 2015. BSU holds a 2-1 record against ranked opposition this season.

To finish out the week, Rice contributed 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals as Boise State dominated Air Force in a 94-56 win on Saturday.

Having received five votes in the AP Poll’s Week 13 rankings, back-to-back wins shot Boise State up in national standings with 49 votes heading into this week for a spot just outside the Top-25.

Boise State and Rice will have an opportunity to pick up a third ranked win on the season as the Broncos travel to Logan, Utah to face No. 22 Utah State this Saturday.

Honorable Mention

Dion Brown (UMBC) - Despite a loss at Bryant, Brown managed a season-high double-double with 31 points and 13 boards. The Retrievers rebounded with a win over Albany behind another double-double performance from Brown with 29 points and 12 boards.

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) - After the Flyers suffered their first A10 loss last week, Holmes led consecutive wins with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds against GW. He later matched his career-high with 34 points in a comeback win over St. Bonaventure.

Greg Gordon (Iona) - To defeat Fairfield, Gordon posted a double-double with a career-high 36 points and 12 rebounds. He was the 21st player in the Gaels’ history with 35+ points. He followed it up with a team-leading 28 points over Rider.

Kezza Giffa (High Point) - After a team-leading 24 points and seven assists in a win over Longwood, Giffa notched 26 points in a win over Presbyterian to extend the Panthers’ 12 game win streak. In the game, he tied the Big South single-game record for made free throws with 22.