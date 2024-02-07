Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Amber Tretter, Miami (OH)

Mid-Major Madness selected Miami (OH) freshman forward Amber Tretter as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4.

The Ferdinand, Ind., native averaged 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks per game to help the Redhawks to a 1-1 week. She converted 53.1% of her shots from the floor, including 3-for-6 from deep.

Tretter began the week with 27 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs, in a five-point loss to Central Michigan. She made 11 of her 18 shot attempts for a 61% clip. She also blocked a pair of shots.

She registered her second straight double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Miami to a 10-point road win at Akron. The 6-foot-1 forward knocked down two of her three 3-point attempts and tallied two blocks. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Miami.

Tretter has five double-doubles on the season. She ranks top-10 in the MAC in both blocks and rebounds. Her 1.1 blocks per game sit fourth, while her 6.7 boards a night rank sixth. She is averaging 10 points per game, which is 17th in the conference.

Honorable Mention

Katie Dinnebier, Drake Jr. G

Dinnebier registered the second triple-double in Drake program to lead the Bulldogs to a 79-71 win at rival Northern Iowa. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She knocked down four of her nine 3-point attempts, which matched her career-high. The guard’s 11 boards were the most in her career. She now leads the Missouri Valley in scoring (19.1), assists (6.3) and steals (2.7).

Anna Foley, Quinnipiac Fr. F

Foley averaged a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds per game in Bobcats’ two wins. She shot an even 50% (16-for-32) from the floor and went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. The Andover, Mass., native posted career highs with 24 points and 14 rebounds in QU’s come-from-behind victory at Marist. Foley closed out the week with 18 points and 12 rebounds in an 11-point win over Rider.

Adrianna Smith, Maine Jr. F

Smith averaged 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and three steals per game to lead the Black Bears to a 2-0 week. The Reston, Va., native posted 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals against UMass Lowell. She followed it up with a near triple-double by accumulating 16 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in a win at Bryant. The junior is averaging 16.6 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Samora Watson, Central Connecticut Soph. G

Watson averaged 32 points and eight rebounds per game to lead CCSU to a pair of NEC wins. She started the week with 27 points and nine rebounds in a victory over Saint Francis. She followed it up 37 points and seven boards to knock off Merrimack. The League City, Texas, native came one point short of her career high. This marked the third time she eclipsed 35 points this season, which is second-most in the country (behind only Caitlin Clark).