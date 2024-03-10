Southland Conference Tournament preview: bracket, schedule and predictions

The McNeese State Cowboys and head coach Will Wade have brought immense amounts of attention to the usually quiet Southland Conference this season.

Usually one of the least-competitive conferences has produced four teams who are over .500 and one team that has serious Cinderella potential if they can make it out. With all of these teams finally converging at the conference tournament, the Southland has a chance to make waves across the nation.

Bracket

The Men's Bracket is SET for the 2024 Jersey MIke's Southland Basketball Championships presented by Louisiana.



Schedule

Sunday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1—No. 5 Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 8 New Orleans (5:00pm CT)(ESPN+)

Game 2—No. 6 Northwestern State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Commerce (7:30pm CT)(ESPN+)

Monday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3—No. 4 Lamar vs. Winner of Game 1 (5:00pm CT)(ESPN+)

Game 4—No. 3 Nicholls vs. Winner of Game 2 (7:30pm CT)(ESPN+)

Tuesday, March 12 (Semifinal)

Game 5—No. 1 McNeese vs. Winner of Game 3 (5:30pm CT)(ESPNU)

Game 6—No. 2 Texas A&M-Corpus Christie vs. Winner of Game 4 (8:00PM CT)(ESPN+)

Wednesday, March 13 (Championship)

Game 7—Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (4:00pm CT)(ESPN2)

Preview

The Favorite

McNeese State Cowboys (28-3 Overall, 17-1 Conference)

The transformation of McNeese State over just one offseason is something that needs to be studied. After finishing second-to-last in the conference last season and missing the conference tournament, the Cowboys now sit firmly in the drivers seat with at-large potential given a situation they do not win out in Lake Charles.

Behind the scoring ability of Southland Player and Newcomer of the Year Shahada Wells and the defense of Southland Defensive Player of the Year Christian Shumate, McNeese has plenty of star power. Aside from one slip-up on the road at Southeastern Louisiana, the Cowboys head into the tournament virtually unscathed by conference competition. While March can be unpredictable and anything can happen, it would be a big surprise to see another team raising the Southland trophy at the end of it all.

The Sleepers

Texas A&M-Corpus Christie Islanders (21-10 Overall, 14-4 Conference)

After losing head coach Steve Lutz and a handful of their players to Western Kentucky over the offseason, the Islanders have responded dramatically, placing themselves in the clear No. 2 spot in the Southland conference under new head coach Jim Shaw. He has done a spectacular job at reinvigorating the program following another successful season.

If it were not for the dominance of McNeese, Texas A&M-CC would easily be at the top of the conference once again. The Islanders have shown they can compete with the Cowboys with their tight 62-61 battle earlier this season where Christian Shumate’s last-second putback gave McNeese the win. Texas A&M-CC will be a team to watch as a potential bid-stealer in the Southland.

Nicholls Colonels (18-13 Overall, 13-5 Conference)

The Colonels can beat good teams. With a quad 2 win over LSU earlier in the season and a win over conference opponent Texas A&M-CC, Nicholls has shown the ability to compete with better teams behind the duo of Diante Smith and Jamal West Jr. They can make a run to the championship game if they can get hot.

Lamar Cardinals (18-13 Overall, 12-6 Conference)

With the second-best offense in the conference, Lamar is a team that can get hot and go on big stretches, and a hot Cardinal squad could be dangerous. The possibility of a deep run isn’t too likely, with the top-heaviness of the Southland being a big factor, but with some long scoring runs and a little bit of March magic, anything can happen.

The Rest

Southeastern Louisiana Lions (15-16 Conference, 10-8 Conference)

While the Lions are the only team to beat McNeese this season, they have one flaw. Most of their wins came against the lower half of the conference, Southeastern is 1-7 in games against the top-four seeds in the Southland tournament, which is not a good recipe for a successful team in March.

Northwestern State Demons (9-22 Overall, 7-11 Conference)

Despite being ravaged by the transfer portal over the offseason, the Devils still find themselves in the Southland tournament. Unfortunately for them, they will most likely top out with a first-round win behind the efforts of Cliff Davis (13.7 point per game).

Texas A&M Commerce Lions (12-19 Overall, 6-12 Conference)

While not the best Texas A&M (or the best Lions) in the conference, Texas A&M Commerce has the chance to get a first-round win over Northwestern, but with the talent in the top half of the conference, it will be hard for them to get any further. Senior guard Kalen Williams has been a huge bright spot for the team this year, and a big game for him could propel the team deeper into the tourney than many expect.

New Orleans Privateers (9-22 Overall, 4-14 Conference)

With the tiebreaker over Houston Christian, the Privateers find themselves in the conference tourney, and while that is an achievement in itself. They are led by Jordan Johnson, who leading the conference in scoring at 21.4 point per game.

Prediction

Lamar and Nicholls give McNeese and the Islanders games, but the top two teams make it out easily to the championship game. In the final, Texas A&M-Corpus Christie gives the Cowboys a good fight, but in the end, the duo of Shahada Wells and Christian Shumate power McNeese its first Southland title since 2002.