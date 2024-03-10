Morehead State punches ticket to NCAA Tournament with win over Little Rock in OVC Final

For the ninth time in program history, the Morehead State Eagles are going dancing.

The Eagles pulled away down the stretch for a 69-55 win over the Little Rock Trojans. Senior Riley Minix and junior Drew Thelwell took control in the final two minutes with Thelwell’s three to put MSU up 67-55 with 1:47 left being the final dagger to the Trojans’ tournament hopes.

Minix and Thelwell combine for 47 points, and the Eagles found their advantage in that final run, taking down the Trojans for the final time after multiple attempts to fight back from their initial 21-4 deficit to start the game.

“We just didn’t flinch,” senior Kalil Thomas said. “We talked about all the time basketball is a game of runs, and they’re a good team, so at some point they had to score the ball... Every night we have to be the most together team, and tonight we did that. That’s why we were able to withstand everything that they gave.”

Minix had 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field in the win, while Thelwell finished with 21 for Morehead, and Thomas had 13. On the opposing side seniors Bradley Douglas and KK Robinson led the way for the Trojans, scoring 14 and 13, respectfully.

“Our guys played really well and I knew coming into the week that they were loose,” Morehead State head coach Preston Spradlin said. “They had confidence, but they also had a lot of hunger, and I think that was evident throughout the three games that we had (in the OVC tournament) and especially the start we got off to here today. They weren’t worried about their fatigue. They weren’t worried about any excuses. They were just really hooked up, especially defensively and got off to a great start.”

The Eagles now eagerly await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament, while Little Rock hopes to find themselves in the postseason in some form after fishing first in the OVC during the regular season.