Drake advanced to rubber match with Indiana State for MVC title

ST. LOUIS — Tucker DeVries got the final rebound off Bradley’s shot to tie, because of course he did. He then sank the ensuing free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining.

DeVries wasn’t at his sparkling best — 17 points after shooting 3-for-12 from the field. But he scored to make it a three-point game, and he hit the clinching freebies later on to finalize Drake’s thrilling 72-67 win over Bradley.

He got the postgame CBS interview and was cheered off the Enterprise Center floor afterward. The traveling faithful from Des Moines, Iowa, showered him in glory.

MVP. MVP. MVP.

DeVries asked for them to increase their volume and held a single finger in the air as he disappeared into the tunnel. One to go.

The Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year led his team to another shot at the title. The Bulldogs face Indiana State at 1:10 p.m. Sunday. The winner gets the MVC’s lone guaranteed bid to the NCAA Tournament. There are plenty of arguments to be made that both should be in, as Drake coach Darian DeVries said postgame.

“I think this league deserves two teams in,” he said. “This is a really good basketball league. I think Indiana State going through this league with three losses, us going through this league with four losses: Those are NCAA Tournament teams. I’ve been a part of a lot of NCAA Tournament teams over the years as an assistant coach and head coach. I think this league has two teams that deserve to be in.”

Connor Hickman, whose tying shot clanked off the rim, crouched to the floor, realizing the Braves’ NCAA Tournament hopes fell helpless into DeVries’ rebounding arms. His mind went to his teammates.

The Bradley fanbase that was boisterous throughout the evening fell silent.

“It kills me not to execute my best down the stretch for guys like that,” Hickman said. “I didn’t want to make that shot for me. I missed it, and the first thought in my head was, ‘I just missed that shot, and this might be Malevy (Leon’s) last game.’”

“It was a hard-fought game,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said. “I’m proud of all these guys up here with me, all those guys in the locker room. I don’t think we’re done playing but we obviously wanted to get to the NCAA Tournament. We wanted to get to Sunday again, so it’s pretty hard on us all.”

But the evening, much like the league in recent years, belonged to DeVries and Drake. But DeVries wasn’t the best player Saturday as he has been over the course of the season and the previous two years. Atin Wright scored 20 points on good efficiency.

“Everybody on this team is a winner,” Wright said. “I had to change my habits coming here.”

It wasn’t a one-man show. It was balanced. And that’s what makes Drake arguably more dangerous than it was a year ago, but the only way to truly prove it on the biggest stage is winning the rubber match with Indiana State.

“They won the league for a reason,” Drake head coach Darian DeVries said. “They’re terrific. I think we have two really good teams playing each other [for the championship].”