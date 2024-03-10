Drake wins Arch Madness for second year in a row over Indiana State in down-to-the-wire contest

ST. LOUIS — Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs kept the Missouri Valley Conference’s hopes of two bids to the NCAA Tournament alive with their 84-80 win over the Indiana State Sycamores Sunday afternoon.

In a contest that saw DeVries put up 27 points, the Bulldogs could not be stopped on their way to a second-consecutive conference title. Shutting down Sycamore star Robbie Avila in the process, Drake forward Darnell Brodie had 17, including two big free throws to seal the game at the end. Guard Atim Wright also had 17, with 15 of those coming in the first half.

“I think it just says a lot about our players and the leadership in our locker room and the carryover that we’ve had from year to year with an incredible group of guys that believe in one another,” Drake head coach Darian DeVries said. “They believe in the process, and they know what it means to try to get to this point. When you’re able to do it from year to year, it means you you have a really good locker room because it’s hard to do. That’s why these guys up here and all those guys in the locker room are special in that way, so it’s hopefully something we can continue to do.”

Going up 17-6 early in the first half, Drake would hold a sizeable lead all game, including leading by 13 at the half. Indiana State went on a 20-3 run in the second half to take a 73-72 lead following an Isaiah Swope four-point play with just over four minutes to play.

But the Sycamore advantage was short-lived as the Bulldogs scored seven straight to open up a five-point edge once again.

For Indiana State, forward Jayson Kent led the team with 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while Swope had 19 and Avila contributed 15 on a lackluster 1-for-7 from deep. So now the Sycamores must wait to find out their fate for the NCAA tournament.

“Watch them. Find a better team than them,” DeVries said, referring to Indiana State. “If anybody that’s on that committee is evaluating this team and you see their record and what they’ve done this season and the success they’ve had, the efficiency numbers, everything that they asked them to do. They’ve played the schedule that they played, and they played it well, and like I said, that there’s really not much debate as to whether they’re qualified to be in that tournament. That’s a really good basketball team.”