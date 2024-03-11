Indiana State begins wait to find out its fate

ST. LOUIS — Julian Larry’s buzzer-beating jumper meant nothing in the overall context of the game. Indiana State watched the shot fall in and immediately got into the handshake line as the Drake players sprinted off in celebration.

The Bulldogs, with their 84-80 win, claimed their second consecutive Missouri Valley Tournament title and their third NCAA Tournament appearance in four years. With the loss, the Sycamores must go into the agonizing seven-day wait.

Indiana State is set to be one of the most hotly debated teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Sycamores’ 28-6 record, including a 17-3 Valley regular-season mark that won them the regular-season title, is impressive. Dominating the MVC, the ninth-ranked NET league, shows the caliber of team they are.

As of Sunday, they are No. 26 in the NET and No. 43 in KenPom. No team rated higher than 33 in the NET has been left out of the NCAA Tournament. The eye test says coach Josh Schertz’s team is worthy of the Big Dance.

On the other side of a wobbling bubble, Indiana State has one Quad 1 win and a Quad 4 home loss. The Sycamores’ resume doesn’t have the signature wins that other hopefuls do.

“I think we proved this tournament we’re good enough to be in the NCAA Tournament,” Schertz said. “That’s the romanticism of the Tournament, right? It’s been the mid-majors and the high-majors competing, and that’s what March Madness is.

“It’s not one Power 5 upsetting another Power 5. March Madness has always been, and basketball has always been, the underdogs having a chance to make a run… That’s what makes the NCAA Tournament special.”

And that’s the difficulty of the process. The difference between a solidified bid and Selection Sunday melancholy is a thin one. A bubble may have burst, the glass slipper shattered, but the official receipt or autopsy won’t be available for another agonizing seven days.

“We had a chance to guarantee ourselves, and we missed that chance,” Schertz said. “I certainly feel our resume stacks up. We’ve done everything we could do to put ourselves in position… We’ve done a lot. I have confidence the committee will get it right.”

As Schertz said, the Sycamores could have secured their place, but they fell short. Tucker DeVries had 27 points. Atin Wright had Darnell Brodie 17 points each. Indiana State could have found ways to get Robbie Avila going or a scheme to have Isaiah Swope hit shots sooner.

But the Sycamores didn’t do that and left their fate to the hands of the selection committee.

Drake coach Darian DeVries was asked about the MVC’s two-bid potential and why he felt Indiana State should be let in. His answer? “Watch them.”

“Everything that they asked them to do, they’ve done,” DeVries said. “There’s really not much debate as to whether they’re qualified to be in that tournament. That’s a really good basketball team.”

But it’s not up to DeVries. It’s not up to Schertz. The selection committee holds Indiana State’s fate in its hands and that of the other hopefuls who didn’t lift their conference tournament trophies. Inevitably, there will be some bubbles burst, some slippers shattered, and the Sycamores must hope to be on the right side of the decision.

Indiana State’s best season since 1979 and all of the intrigue that followed the program comes down to an agonizing seven-day wait.

“It hurts,” Avila said. “Obviously it’s fresh. It’s painful to not get the outcome that we wanted. We’re not done yet. Hopefully we’re making the NCAA Tournament … To lose this one and not bring another conference championship home to Terre Haute definitely hurts us.”